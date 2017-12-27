Ask Brian: My boyfriend has a man crush on Conor McGregor and now it's gone too far

That's fine, all men are allowed their man crush. Even though I think he'd be intimate with him if the opportunity presented itself.

The thing is he's talking about taking up MMA after the Christmas and trying to compete in it and all. He's always playing it on the Xbox which I can live with. I don't want him losing teeth or breaking bones or worse. He thinks he could be good at it and make millions.

Loads of people watched WWE when they were kids but you didn't go into school and smack someone with a steel chair. I can't understand why he's want to do something so violent. I'm thinking of telling him he can pick MMA or me. If he picks MMA I wish him and Conor a lifetime of happiness together.

Brian replies: I think you might be jumping the gun on this a little bit. Firstly, he hasn't actually taken up MMA, he's just thinking about it. Honestly, if I achieve 2% of things I think about doing on any given day I call it a success. But that may say more about me.

Second, even if he does take up MMA in the new year, I think you probably are a little misinformed about it. It isn't WWE, he won't come home covered in blood and giving stone cold stunners to anyone who looks at him funny. Next year's Christmas present won't be a necklace made of the teeth he's lost, don't worry. Granted, training in MMA is not as safe as playing it on the X Box - but if he's under some illusion his virtual MMA skills might translate into real life he's in for a rude awakening.

There are plenty of safety precautions taken in training and competitive MMA, in fact far more then many other contact sports.

It's also a really good way for him to keep fit, there are many different disciplines involved on the combat side but it also requires a high level of cardio fitness.

I know you have images of him getting the snot kicked out of him and coming home bruised and battered, but this really won't be the case. I know he probably has images of himself becoming a multi-millionaire and strutting around in a fur coat throwing dollar bills around like confetti. I can say with some degree of confidence he won't be Conor McGregor.

Conor competes at an elite level within the sport and is a once in a generation success. Very few people taking part in MMA make enough money to sustain a living from it, they do it as a hobby. The closest he'll get to being Conor McGregor is playing as him on his Xbox game.

Don't box yourself in and make ultimatums and threats about it, you've got very little to worry about. Do you have a problem you'd like some advice on? Email askbrian@independent.ie to submit in confidence. Brian cannot respond to individual emails.

Online Editors