Ask Brian: I found my boyfriend asleep with gay porn playing on his laptop
Our no-nonsense agony uncle gets straight to the point of your most pressing issues
Hi Brian, Last week my boyfriend went out with his friends for a few pints.
I work in retail so work weekends but he has a nice 9-5 gig, so he'd go out with his pals on Friday night for drinks.
I woke up to go to the loo in the middle of the night and noticed he wasn't in bed.
I could hear noise coming from the living room and thought I'd left the TV on.
So I went up to knock it off, and sure enough there he was passed out drunk on the sofa with his hands down his pants and his laptop on the coffee table playing porn. Gay porn.
Brian, I'm a woman of the world. I know he does be having "me time" with his laptop and know what he's up to. I've made my peace with that. But I'm worried about his choice of viewing.
I woke him up and confronted him, and through his slurred words he insisted it obviously went on to the gay videos automatically when he was asleep, or that he hit something asleep.
We have a healthy sex life, and I want to believe him, but I struggle. I've never even thought he could be gay before, he's such a lad. What can I do?
Brian replies:
Well first, I obviously have to point out how scarlet we all are for your boyfriend. That's like one of the worst possible things to walk in on.
The fire brigade routinely warn people not to pop food into the oven after they get home drunk, as people commonly fall asleep and a fire can ignite in the oven from their chicken dippers.
An additional modern warning to drunk people - particularly men, let's be honest - is to not do some "adult material viewing" while drunk and sleepy. I'm sure many have found themselves in the situation your boyfriend did.
The good news for you is, I actually believe him.
If he was fast asleep when you found him the chances are he'd been asleep for quite a while. So it's quite believable that he could have tapped his laptop of clicked something.
To address the other possibility - that he's secretly gay - I just don't think so.
I mean it's possible he could be bisexual, but given you have a healthy sex life and you've never suspected anything before I don't really think he is. And if he is, that doesn't mean he's having affairs behind your back.
You say he's a 'lad' - by which I assume you mean he isn't a "stereotypical" gay. He isn't obsessed with Eurovison, Wicked the musical or Britney Spears. Three of my biggest passions, by the way. Although I hate narrow stereotypes of "gayness".
Look, give him the benefit of the doubt. You seem a very open minded person, so trust that all this was just a very, very embarrassing incident for him.
Do you have a problem you'd like some advice on? Email askbrian@independent.ie to submit in confidence. Brian cannot respond to individual emails.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ask Brian: I think a trip to Ikea has ended my relationship
- Ask Brian: My boyfriend has a man crush on Conor McGregor and now it's gone too far
- Ask Brian: My girlfriend's singing makes me want to rip my ears off
- Ask Brian: I made a holy show of myself at the office Christmas party
- Ask Brian: My boyfriend sends nude pictures to women on social media but won't have sex with me
- Ask Brian: My girlfriend takes ages to get ready and is wasting my life
- Ask Brian: My gay best friend has got his first boyfriend and I can't cope with it
- Ask Brian: I discovered my boyfriend on gay dating websites while cleaning his email inbox
- Ask Brian: My boyfriend won't let me have lie-ins at the weekend
- Ask Brian: My boyfriend needs to put down the pizza and lose his new moobs or I'm leaving
- Ask Brian: I caught my boyfriend performing a sex act on his male friend at a music festival
- Ask Brian: The guy in the coffee shop gives me extra loyalty stamps - is he in love with me?
- Ask Brian: I'm pretending to go to the gym but I'm really eating cake
- Ask Brian: My ex has blocked me on social media because I keep drunk texting him
- Ask Brian: My boyfriend needs to stop watching porn and live in the real world
- Ask Brian: I dodge going on nights out with my friends to stay home in my PJs