| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ask Allison: My partner wants to spend Christmas without me. Does this mean he isn’t committed?

Being in a mature relationship asks you to go towards asking the questions you fear Expand

Close

Being in a mature relationship asks you to go towards asking the questions you fear

Being in a mature relationship asks you to go towards asking the questions you fear

Being in a mature relationship asks you to go towards asking the questions you fear

Allison Keating

Q: I have been with my partner for the last two Christmases. We started dating around March 2019, a year before Covid hit.

My partner has just announced that he will be going to stay with his family down the country for Christmas week, and asked if I wanted to do something with him on New Year’s Eve. I suggested joining him Stephen’s Day or after and he brushed it off.

Most Watched

Privacy