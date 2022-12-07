Ask Allison: My partner wants to spend Christmas without me. Does this mean he isn’t committed?

Q: I have been with my partner for the last two Christmases. We started dating around March 2019, a year before Covid hit.

My partner has just announced that he will be going to stay with his family down the country for Christmas week, and asked if I wanted to do something with him on New Year’s Eve. I suggested joining him Stephen’s Day or after and he brushed it off.

I had a niggling suspicion that our relationship was accelerated because of Covid, as opposed to him really being into me, and I feel like this is proof. Or maybe I am being paranoid. How will I broach the subject?

I am worried about coming across as hysterical but at the same time, I am 37 and I don’t want to waste any more time. I haven’t met his family, even though he has met mine.

Allison replies: Women fear being seen as hysterical, holding past intergenerational trauma that a ‘hysterical’ woman could be sent away against their will. This unfortunate legacy led many to refrain from expressing their needs within their relationship. Fear and shame are major deterrents and blockers to connection and intimacy.

Stating in an honest and mature way what your hopes and dreams are for a relationship and seeing if that is what your partner wants as well isn’t needy.

What brings a person to ‘hysterical’ is often historical in that their requests or concerns that they have brought to the attention of their partner have not been listened to and if they bring their worries or concerns, the historical hangover kicks in and the dreaded fear of being seen as needy deters from open and necessary conversations. Or it stops you from even broaching it in the first place.

Newsflash: you both need each other in relationships. Being inter-dependent upon each other whereby you know you can rely upon and reach out to each other to meet each other’s emotional, physical, and sexual needs are healthy goals in a relationship. It’s important to know if that is a shared goal.

I hear fear here; being in a mature relationship asks you to go towards asking the questions you fear. Worst-case scenario is that your worries are true; believe it or not, this is good outcome as then you will know where you stand. Which is key right now.

It sounds like you are at an important stage in your life where you are perhaps looking for a sense of commitment to the relationship and to know if you have a future together.

Ask with curiosity as you check in to gauge where the relationship is at. It may be helpful to say what you are thinking but giving him the benefit of the doubt.

‘I’m feeling uncertain and unsure about where we are at in the relationship. Can I ask where you are at?’ The intention and tone are inviting and not an interrogation or ultimatum. Which allows the door to open on this necessary conversation. How you start of any important conversation is how it will end.

Check in with yourself first: what is coming up for you? Are you feeling vulnerable, if so be specific as to why you feel this way and meet that need with compassion.

What are your fears or concerns about what you think this is? Is this all within this relationship or are there remnants from past relationship experiences?

Taking this two steps further, identify any past hurts, fear of abandonment and/or rejection in any of your relationships. It can be helpful to do a timeline about what happened, when, why and how it impacted you.

Potential examples to explore are times you may have felt rejected, hurt, let down, disappointed and/or abandoned.

Turn towards any lived experiences of rejection or not feeling good enough and sit with it for a moment. If these experiences occurred, what was that like for you? Did it change how you viewed yourself or other people? Did it impact your ability to trust or be vulnerable and intimate in tough emotional spots like this?

What are your fears if you broach this subject? Write out first what you would really like to say. Step back and observe what it would be like to hear your words, sit into his shoes for a moment. Now sit back into your own shoes and see how it is for you.

Were you ever told to not voice your real feelings, or that they were too much? Or to not come across as needy? What messages or narrative have you been surrounded by in terms of connection, trust, and intimacy?

In terms of your fears that the connection may have been intensified by external circumstances such as the first lockdown, know that you were not alone. Many relationships were fast-tracked from fear of isolation and loneliness.

The question you also need to ask is: is this relationship right for you? Only you know these answers and you’ll have a clearer picture when you have this conversation together.

Allison regrets that she cannot enter into correspondence. If you have a query you would like addressed in this column email allisonk@independent.ie