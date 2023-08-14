Ask Allison: My husband is a big drinker — but did I make a mistake leaving with the kids?

Allison Keating answers your queries about life and relationships

Question: I left my husband a few years ago and I think I might have made a mistake. It was a tough time — he drank too much and we argued a lot, and I felt like the marriage was too much of a compromise on my behalf. I would wake every morning and get a fit of anger when I saw all the empty beer bottles in the recycling. I would then try and quell my anger and suppress my feelings before everyone got up so I could give my kids a peaceful day. I stayed until my girls were eight and 13 and when I thought I was about to suffocate, I left.