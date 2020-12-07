Ask Allison: ‘I’m worried Christmas will reignite issues around my husband’s drinking. We were so happy on our own!’

Q I am dreading Christmas as I think it will reignite a lot of issues between myself and my husband - namely his excessive drinking. We have been very happy during lockdown with our own company and I just know that now things have opened up a bit with the restaurants and pubs, that is going to end. Also I am looking forward to seeing my family and elderly relatives and I want to be as safe as possible prior to visiting them, but his family want to all meet up together at the same time — whether or not the regulations allow. How do I get him to see my side of things?

A This year has brought a particular ambiguous grief and loss about who we were and how we lived our lives and yet, simultaneously, a realisation has come to many that the way they socialised or lived life before didn’t work for them.

Living at home during lockdown took these social issues and pressures away, as perhaps your partner would’ve asked you to stay out ‘for one more’ when all you may have wanted was to go home.

It’s a strange thing but the rounds system is a really tough social construct as you override how much you want to drink to keep up with the tempo and alcohol-tolerance of other drinkers.

This year has given us space to step back and observe this behaviour and I think many are questioning our drinking culture and behaviour.

This can be tough if views don’t match in your relationship. If you prefer the comfort and intimacy of home to going out, this becomes tricky if your husband likes to go out, even more so if his drinking makes you uncomfortable and you are not OK with it.

Let’s be clear: we have a very unhealthy relationship with alcohol in Ireland. There’s an immaturity about it, the national mindset is that of a young person (with no offence to that cohort) with an ‘all or nothing’ attitude.

I’ve been struck by the Christmas and alcohol narrative in that it isn’t far off a temper tantrum, ‘let us get back to the pubs or people will have house parties’. I hope ‘dying for a drink’ isn’t our January reality. As one thing I don’t want people to give each other for Christmas is Covid, and Covid loves alcohol.

Your particular issue is one that is too common. Christmas and alcohol have a long and dysfunctional relationship. Mental health practitioners, hospitals, ambulance crew and the Gardaí to name but a few see the often irrevocable damage that alcohol can wreak, especially behind closed doors.

We have had a year of havoc, uncertainty, upheaval and difficulty. My fear is that the immature and magical thinking mindset of ‘sure, it’s Christmas’ may prove exceptionally difficult to counter this year.

It will be hard to withstand the social pressures for a ‘big blow out’. From your words it seems your husband’s drinking is different at home than from when he’s ‘out out’ or socialising with more people. A straight-up conversation about how you feel about his drinking and what it means to you and the family is a starting point. Go in gently but be clear as to what your drinking boundaries are.

It can be helpful to show the consequences of his drinking. List what it is that you would like him to know. You could do it all together or break it into on-going conversations, as the in-laws piece may be tied in with the social drinking part.

Have a chat about your Covid values and how you will manage with the lessening of restrictions. With alcohol, you are chemically disinhibited so you take more risks and are very much in the moment, and unfortunately this year we need to keep an eye on the near future.

Traditionally, January is an emotionally and financially bleak month, with the highest rates of divorce proceedings being issued. The conversation you need to have with your husband is one many would benefit from.

You could make some nice plans that meet everyone’s needs in a safe way. Spontaneous socialising is out this Christmas, but we need to bring the hope back in. Extended families have missed each other so much. Chat together about each other’s wishes in a generous and collaborative way.

If you try and control too much, your husband will push back. Setting up clear boundaries about what is acceptable and not is your first step.

Working together, being mindful of meeting each other’s needs may provide a helpful way to enjoy what is going to be an important time to connect back with the ones we love.

Set your intention, by expressing how you hope for this Christmas to be different in a good way, and by saying you want to figure out how that can be achieved together.

If you have a query, email Allison in confidence at allisonk@independent.ie

Online Editors