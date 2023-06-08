Are you being ghostlit? All you need to know about the latest dating trend
Meg Walters
Dating in the modern age can be a disheartening experience. In fact, as more and more “dating trends” take hold, it can sometimes feel downright hopeless.
Latest Sex & Relationships
Are you being ghostlit? All you need to know about the latest dating trend
Open relationships: ‘Adam’s kink was me being with other men, it seemed to ignite his passion’
Sleep in the spare room if your partner snores, Oxford professor says
Dear Mary: I pay all the bills while my wife waits for fame
Asking for a friend: ‘My partner insists she has the right to look through my phone. Will asking her to move in with me reassure her I’m not cheating?’
Are you parenting your partner? How to spot the problem and rebalance your roles
Dear Mary: My husband and I are married 60 years. I’ve caught him watching porn on his phone
Asking for a friend: ‘Should I leave my sexless marriage? My husband won’t try new positions and I’m so frustrated — when he finishes, that’s the end of it’
This is the ideal age gap for a relationship if you want it to last, according to experts
Can casual sex ever really be casual?
Top Stories
Shame, stigma, losing touch with reality but hope and healing too – what it’s like to live with psychosis
The Indo Daily: Break Point – Tramore Tennis Club turmoil after revelations of coach’s conviction
Fine Gael at war: TD says Paschal Donohoe wasn’t in loop over tax-cut opinion piece because ‘he would have put a stop to it’
Teenager dies in e-bike accident in Dublin
Latest NewsMore
Three people rescued after giant inflatable duck drifts out to sea
One major retailer is reducing prices by an average of 10pc across more than 700 products
Barryroe ditches €20m share sale in wake of permit refusal
X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson alleges ‘bullying’ on reality shows as she calls for investigation
Health Secretary says a £40 million trial on the drugs to tackle obesity is
Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain
LATEST | US and Canadian cities engulfed in choking smog from out-of-control wildfires
Bear found stuck in a truck looking for a snack
Apocalyptic before and after scenes as wildfire smoke consumes New York City skyline
Isif commits €65m to new fund to fight climate change