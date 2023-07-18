Ambivalent friendships: there is one in your social network — here’s how to identify and deal with them

Love and frustration define ambivalent bonds, but there are rewards to be gained from understanding this kind of connection

If you, like me, were a Gilmore Girls diehard growing up, you will remember that the idyllic and enviably peer-like connection between Rory Gilmore (played by Alexis Bledel) and her mother Lorelai (played by Lauren Graham) was not the only memorable relationship from this noughties’ cult classic. It would be near-impossible to forget the fierce bond between Rory and her bestie, the big-spirited, rock-n-roll loving Lane Kim (portrayed by Keiko Agena). Notwithstanding a few occasional hiccups, the duo appeared to represent the epitome of near-perfect friendship, or what we might then have been inclined to call “friendship goals”.