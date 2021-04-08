| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Amanda Holden is right, you can have a ‘primal’ sex life in your 50s — and here’s how

Rowan Pelling admires the 50-year-old TV presenter for sharing her tips on marital intimacy — and adds some of her own

Amanda Holden, 50, has said in an interview that she still enjoys &ldquo;primal sex&rdquo; with her husband, Chris Hughes. Photo: Lia Toby/PA Expand
Holden stressed that her husband is 'a great kisser'. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Amanda Holden, 50, has said in an interview that she still enjoys &ldquo;primal sex&rdquo; with her husband, Chris Hughes. Photo: Lia Toby/PA

Amanda Holden, 50, has said in an interview that she still enjoys “primal sex” with her husband, Chris Hughes. Photo: Lia Toby/PA

Holden stressed that her husband is 'a great kisser'. Photo: PA

Holden stressed that her husband is 'a great kisser'. Photo: PA

/

Amanda Holden, 50, has said in an interview that she still enjoys “primal sex” with her husband, Chris Hughes. Photo: Lia Toby/PA

Rowan Pelling

I must admit I was transfixed by this week’s headlines informing the world that Amanda Holden still enjoys “primal sex” with her husband, Chris Hughes.

This colourful phrase, which the 50-year-old TV presenter used in an interview, instantly conjured up the couple rutting like two crazed Neanderthals on their shag-pile bearskin.

Most Watched

Privacy