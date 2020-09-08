| 16.2°C Dublin

Alexa, turn me on: Why more of us are technosexuals now

For some, the tech they carry around can become like a &lsquo;sex toy in their pocket&rsquo; Expand

Lucy Beresford

If the pandemic wasn’t a surreal enough experience, a recent study suggests that lockdown has amplified a disturbing trend. Research by sex toy company WeVibe revealed that 14pc of men admit to being aroused by their smart-speaker Alexa, which confirms my view that we have been sleepwalking into a different kind of epidemic — one of loneliness and fear of intimacy.

I’ve been a practising psychotherapist for 20 years, and never have I worked with so many men and women who are unhappy and scared because their deepest attachments and primary source of arousal are through interacting with their tech. I call these people ‘technosexuals’.

Technosexuals are joined — as though surgically — to their favourite gadgets. Whether it’s the ‘ping’ of a message, swiping right, or the seductive, authoritative tones of a cloud-based voice service, their tech fulfils them by mobilising the reward system in the brain and releasing dopamine — the ‘happiness hormone’.