‘A lot of people in their thirties are carrying these backpacks of shame that they can’t get rid of’ – sex educator Jenny Keane

With her first live sex-ed show selling out in just 90 seconds, Dubliner Jenny Keane is well on her way to igniting a sexual revolution in this country. She tells Weekend about her own sexual awakening and the importance of having conversations about pleasure

Sex educator Jenny Keane. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Tanya Sweeney

Jenny Keane recalls welcoming participants to her “first ever” sex-skills workshop a few years ago. Afterwards, a note arrived from a participant: “Jenny, it’s not your first sex skills workshop — remember your first one was in the Gaeltacht...”