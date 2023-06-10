‘A lot of people in their thirties are carrying these backpacks of shame that they can’t get rid of’ – sex educator Jenny Keane
With her first live sex-ed show selling out in just 90 seconds, Dubliner Jenny Keane is well on her way to igniting a sexual revolution in this country. She tells Weekend about her own sexual awakening and the importance of having conversations about pleasure
Tanya Sweeney
Jenny Keane recalls welcoming participants to her “first ever” sex-skills workshop a few years ago. Afterwards, a note arrived from a participant: “Jenny, it’s not your first sex skills workshop — remember your first one was in the Gaeltacht...”