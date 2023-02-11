| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A 26-year-old woman’s sex diary: ‘We have sex twice and sign up for Tesco clubcards between rounds’

After keeping a record of her bedroom antics for a month, Ruth* shares what a month between the sheets looks like for her...

'Both eager to please, we don&rsquo;t go to sleep until the two of us have gotten off' Expand

Close

'Both eager to please, we don&rsquo;t go to sleep until the two of us have gotten off'

'Both eager to please, we don’t go to sleep until the two of us have gotten off'

'Both eager to please, we don’t go to sleep until the two of us have gotten off'

Please note the article below contains details about sex that might not be suitable for some readers

Ruth* is a 26-year-old living in Dublin. She had been on dating apps for seven years before meeting her boyfriend, Dylan*. They have been together for more than two years

Most Watched

Privacy