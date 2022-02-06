10 years of Dear Mary: the Sunday Independent’s agony aunt about a decade of giving advice and how the nation has changed in that time

‘I don’t think that we’ve changed that much at all,” says Mary O’Conor when I ask what differences she has seen in the 10 years since she started answering reader’s letters as the Sunday Independent agony aunt. “I’ve gone through the thousand or so [published] Dear Mary [letters] over the last 10 years. I immersed myself in them — at one point I was dreaming about them — and really, I was struck by how similar they are, all the way up to now. I came to the conclusion that people are the same.”

She, too, is ‘the same’. Now in her 70s, Mary looks and seems exactly as she did 10 years ago when I interviewed her before her first Dear Mary column was published. The decade advice she’s shared since then will be celebrated on February 13 in a souvenir booklet, The Best of Dear Mary, free with the .

Ten years ago, I described her as “blonde, petite, pretty... full of charm and fun”. She is all of those things still — as sparkly, vivid and elegant as ever — and clearly getting a great deal of delight out of life. She is also, however, deeply sensible; by which I mean guided by a solid core principle that is kindly, and practical.

This is obvious week after week in the advice she gives, and also throughout our conversation, which strays — of course it does — into personal territory. I find myself telling her about a recent family bereavement, and her response is warm, human, and realistic.

What she has seen, in the time gone by, is a gradual shift in issues raised — from the purely physical to the emotional. “What they’re more writing to me about now is relationship difficulties, rather than sexual difficulties. Whereas in the beginning it would have been specific — performance anxiety, sustaining an erection, that kind of thing — now, if it’s about sex, it might be, say, the amount of sex they’re having, or incompatibility in levels of desire, rather than specific dysfunctions.

“One woman wrote to say her boyfriend didn’t like her using the vibrator because he felt replaced. I see that not as a physical thing — that’s affecting the relationship, because he’s feeling uncomfortable.”

In fact, the biggest change has been in the ability and willingness of men to speak up. “The men used to be very reticent. Now I hear loads from men unburdening themselves and being very eloquent about what’s going on. In the early days of counselling, men would come in and say nothing. They wouldn’t even look at you. I found that when I was a sex therapist, I’d often get guys coming in on their own, and they found it hard to open up. In the letters, guys seem to have the words now.

“The other thing that has improved enormously is the guys seem to take more care for their girlfriend’s or wife’s well-being. They are more solicitous of their well-being, whether in the relationship or the sexual area.”

Of course, the considerable changes in our wider culture over the last 10 years have naturally created a different landscape from which people write to Mary. The MeToo movement; the rampant availability of porn; increased pressure around working lives, and, of course, Covid-19 and pandemic lockdowns, have all affected the questions she gets.

“There would have been an increase over the years, as marriage equality came up, of letters outlining problems between same-sex couples. They have come to the fore much more — naturally, because it became OK to talk about that.”

Our expectations are very different now. “People have very high expectations of what their sexual lives will be now. Porn is now mainstream — it has influenced music videos, fashion; films are so much more explicit. It even changed in the way of masturbation — guys are using online porn to masturbate to rather magazines or books, so they’re seeing these perfect bodies, perfect orgasms, perfect everything. Reality isn’t like that. So the expectation is very high.”

Is that a bad thing?

“Yes. I think it’s too overpowering for people. Imagine how you’d feel if you’re a young guy and you’re suffering with premature ejaculation and you see these guys [online] going on forever… We go in cycles. And in the availability of sexual material, that’s unrealistic. I think we have gone too far.”

Beyond that again is the expectation of a good life. “People are settling down much later, and having children much later. They’ve been used to a very good lifestyle — two salaries coming in, a couple of holidays a year, eating out, whatever — and then you get the children. In my day, when you had children in your early 20s, you had very little. But you didn’t expect to have much, and it gradually grew over the years. Now, from what I hear, people have become used to a certain lifestyle and then they have children, and it’s cramped. It goes the other way.”

This can lead to disappointment and disillusion. And disillusion can lead to affairs. “A huge amount of affairs, but that hasn’t changed over the years. And the old bugbear of the mobile phone — people looking at each other’s phones. They all say, ‘I know I shouldn’t have...’; ‘I know I invaded his or her privacy…’ That starts a lot of letters.”

Mary herself worked in RTÉ as a production assistant until she married acclaimed concert pianist John O’Conor and had two sons. John was away a lot, travelling for his work, and after a while, Mary found it impossible to juggle her own working life with motherhood. However, “I was never happy not working,” she told me 10 years ago, “so I started volunteering with the Samaritans.” From there, she trained as a relationship counsellor, and then specialised in psychosexual counselling.

Another constant over the years has been “people who are desperately lonely. Loneliness comes up a fair bit”. And it seems to get the biggest response from other readers.

“There will be instantly letters or emails in to me, asking could I put them in touch with the person who has written in. If that person has included their details — and often they don’t, they can write to me in complete confidence without even an email address — then I will contact them and say, ‘I’ve had these replies, is it OK for me to give them your details?’”

Some of the major changes in our society are economic, yet they too filter through to Mary. “The added pressure now of not having anywhere to live, and looking at the prospect of renting. I had one letter recently, I didn’t know if it was a male or female writer — there were no indicators — but they felt like a total failure because they weren’t able to buy and were going to be renting forever. They felt like a total failure because of that.

“They were writing to me with an abject sense of failure around material things. I said, it’s much more important that you like yourself, people don’t care if you live in a house or not. But, I was struck by that. I see that more — the lack of housing, people having to go back and live at home, a couple moving in with her folks – and how that impacts people’s lives.”

What about old-Ireland-type attitudes towards sex? She laughs. “A few months ago I had a question in from a guy who was into swinging, with his wife, which I answered. Somebody went to the trouble of cutting it out [of the magazine], writing ‘pure filth’ on it, putting it into an envelope and sending it to me at the paper. That couple were doing what they wanted to do — and very happily — but that attitude is still there — pure filth,” and she laughs again.

In general, Mary’s process, she says, is: “I try and imagine they are sitting opposite me, and I talk to them. I write down what I’m saying to them, roughly. I always want to ask them questions, to get more information, but of course I can’t. I do the rough answer from my heart, and then, usually the next day, I will go for a walk, having re-read what I’ve written. And ideas come. Something glaringly obvious that I haven’t said will come into my head. So, I fine-tune the answer, and then I finish it. Usually it’s a process of a couple of days. But some are a lot more difficult. They’re so vulnerable, and you’re so anxious for them.

“I’m always quick to mention Pieta House or the Samaritans. I’m so aware that someone, somewhere, might be affected by what I’m saying. The most frightening letters are from people who are in despair. We hear so much of suicide, so whenever there’s any hint of somebody saying, ‘I don’t want to go on’, I put in the helplines. Even if that person doesn’t look at it, somebody, somewhere might see it.”

The responsibility, she agrees, can be terrifying. “Sometimes it’s very hard, the fact that you don’t know… you wonder, did they see it, even? And then you have to remind yourself that the advice could equally apply to other people reading, who might get something from it. But you do worry about them.”

How does she deal with that sense of responsibility? “I think by writing my reply. In counselling — if there is a particularly harrowing case — you do your notes afterwards. As soon as you could write your notes, and transfer it all to the page, which is often what I advise people to do, that’s how I get it out of my head.”

Does she still have the same enthusiasm, after 10 years?

“I do. I love when I see them coming in. I see it as a challenge, I’ll try and be able to help. I don’t get many letters saying, ‘You’re doing a great job’, but when I meet people and they say, ‘Oh yes…’ they seem to enjoy it enormously. One lady told me that she and her book club — all women — always have a little discussion about the Dear Mary of that week, and their own response.”

Do people respond to her, after she has published the answer to their letter? “Generally no, they don’t. A couple of men — it is men, interestingly — have written and said ‘thank you’ over the years, but not that often. With my clients who I would see in person [at the Albany Clinic in Dublin, where Mary worked for many years], I would hear back. I have a whole load of cards from former clients, pictures of babies — but I rarely get that with the column.”

And the responses she does get aren’t always what you’d expect. “One woman wrote to me, after a particular Dear Mary, and said: ‘I think you were writing about my daughter-in-law; she’s a right wagon. Could you just tell me, was the woman who wrote in a doctor?’” Mary laughs. “I couldn’t discuss it. But she really wanted to know. Another time, a woman wrote in [about her divorce settlement] and I didn’t agree at all with what she was expecting her ex-husband to do, and I told her so — well, I got a really furious letter from her, because I didn’t say what she wanted me to say.”

And then, she says with a laugh, “There are the really annoying ones who write and say, ‘I don’t want you to publish this but answer me’. And I have to write and say, ‘I can’t do that’.”

Although the number of responses back to Mary has been steady, the chatter about her advice has grown considerably, with the mushrooming of social media. “I suppose as the years went on, I think of that as well,” she admits. “I think about how I can be attacked.”

She mentions one letter from a woman who, following a non-consensual sexual encounter with a colleague, got pregnant and had a baby. She wrote to Mary for advice on whether to tell this man he was now a father. Mary responded to that question, and then was challenged by those who felt she hadn’t sufficiently addressed the issue of rape.

“That did take me by surprise,” she says now. “The keyboard warriors had a field day. And they were right. I should have acknowledged more about the rape than I did. My point was that I answered her specific question — ‘do I tell him or don’t I tell him?’ — rather than going back over what happened.

“I then wrote another piece about my thoughts behind what I wrote. But,” she says, “the woman who objected [in a letter to the paper] was great because she gave her name, her qualifications. What I don’t like is when I see things with just a nom de plume — they attack somebody for something they’ve said, but they won’t say who they themselves are. You must have the courage of your convictions. I’m putting my name to my answers. I don’t expect people to put their name to their problems, but for other people — those who comment — you should be willing to put your name to anything you say.”

As for her own life, the last 10 years have seen changes there too, of course. “My own life has been very good,” she says. “I made the decision to retire early from working in the Albany Clinic, and that was the right thing for me to do at the time. I spend some time in Florida every year in the winter months. John is almost always working in America now, so I go and see him or I go on a tour, when the concerts are happening.

“The weather is great in Florida. It’s a quiet enough life but very enjoyable. A dinner party in Florida would be 6.30pm, and home by 9pm. It’ll be entertaining, but as soon as the dessert is over, they’ll all stand up and leave. Then I come back here and it’s all go. I come back here to Ireland for the old friends, the laughs, the craic.”

She also now has two granddaughters. “They are a great joy. They live in Galway, so we Skype them every Sunday, wherever we are, and see them often.

“John is still living in an airplane [he has distinguished roles at Shenandoah University in Virginia, the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, the TU Dublin Conservatoire of Music and Showa University in Japan]. “During lockdown, he was teaching online — he adores teaching — and I said to him, ‘I think we established throughout the lockdown that you are not ready for retirement.’ He said, ‘No, I’m not,’ and I said, ‘Neither am I ready for your retirement’.”

Throughout the 10 years of Dear Mary, Mary says she has found herself returning to the same themes again and again in her advice. “There are certain things I find myself emphasising again and again — kindness, communication: that sounds like an old chestnut, but it’s true. Sometimes it’s better to be silent than to be right. ‘You never…’ is an awful way to start a sentence. Consider rephrasing to: ‘I love it when…’ — ‘I love it when you tell me I’m looking well’ rather than, ‘You never compliment me’.

“Think of the consequence of the words. Words can pop out really quickly, and the effects can be atrocious. I try to spread the notions of communication and kindness, whether it’s in the bedroom, the kitchen, in family relationships, wherever.”

Ten years ago I asked Mary what were the problems in her own life. She said: “Being on my own so much, particularly when the boys were small” and “the loss of my beloved mother... she died 13 years ago. I still think of her every day.”

Now, in answer to the same question, she reflects: “I think the biggest thing in getting older is the loss of close friends and the increasing awareness of one’s

own mortality. I’ve been lucky with my health apart from haemochromatosis, which is under control. And I’m a fairly positive person so I try to be optimistic.”

