‘Setting up a new fashion business is not very glamorous’ – Anna Daly

TV presenter Anna Daly has spoken about starting a new business in a pandemic and how she was gripped by self-doubt just before its launch.

The Virgin Media star went live with her Little Bliss clothing company nearly seven weeks ago after taking the plunge and branching out into the fashion world.

A capsule collection of 12 sweatshirts for both parents and children, she said the nerves were jangling before the December 2 launch date.

The Ireland AM presenter is mother to Ben (9), Euan (7) and Rhys (4) and her own sons model some of the pieces in her inaugural collection.

“I was in two minds before Christmas about whether to wait until the New Year or to launch and go ahead with it. But I wanted to get it out there pre-Christmas so I launched it on December 2 and initially thought it would be a very slow build. But I haven’t stopped packing boxes since the launch.

“But you do have a moment where you go, ‘Jesus will everybody like it and want to wear it?’ But it went mad as soon as I launched it.

“It’s been a very rewarding process but not a very glamorous process. I am down at the depot in Greystones every day and they know I'm full of parcels every time I turn up. Now they give me this postman’s trolley and it couldn’t be less glamorous. I pile up all the boxes and they get shipped off. But I never dreamt I would be in this position with the business so quickly.”

The presenter had a tough 2020, given that her father was battling prostate cancer during the first lockdown but is fortunately facing into a brighter future after undergoing some intensive treatment. “He would have gone into the Beacon every day for radiation during the first lockdown which was a worry in itself. But he’s through it and it’s just about getting his strength back now. It's brilliant,” she said.

“I don’t think he will ever be cancer-free but it will be managed which is an OK place to be, given where we were at. It was very typical for a man of his age, more common than I ever realised.

“Now it's just a regular injection that he goes in for and some lifestyle changes in terms of diet and fitness. There will probably always be some level of it but it is about managing that.

“We're minding them and my husband is amazing at that, bringing them over shopping. They are that bit older so they do need to be cared for. “

Daly said like everyone else, she is very anxious for her elderly parents to receive the Covid-19 vaccination to ease the worry.

“I think we’re all in a hurry to see our loved ones getting the vaccine. I think no matter how fast they go, we’re going to get frustrated about the pace of it because it’s a matter of life or death for so many people. So no wonder we’re all impatient about the roll-out of the vaccine. We just want to protect our loved ones,” she said.

