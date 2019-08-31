Ruth Negga upstages Brad Pitt on Venice red carpet

Not everyone can upstage Brad Pitt and Liv Tyler on the red carpet, but not everyone is Ruth Negga.

Not everyone can upstage Brad Pitt and Liv Tyler on the red carpet, but not everyone is Ruth Negga.

The actress stars alongside Pitt and Tyler in the space epic Ad Astra, and stole the limelight when she walked the red carpet in Venice this wek.

On her first red carpet appearance, Negga wore a geometric gold and silver jumpsuit by Nicolas Ghesquiere, jewellery by Beladora Jewelry and Louis Vuitton.

She opted for another Louis Vuitton dress later in the day - this time she wore a white column dress with black floral detail. Negga has been a brand ambassador for the French fashion house for more than two years, since shooting to global prominence in 2016's Loving and shooting to the top of best dressed lists in the process.

Negga has been cited as a "style icon" by Vogue, Elle, W Magazine and Harper's Bazaar. In 2017, she graced the cover of US Vogue.

She previously said that she uses clothes as a means to mask her shyness.

"I suppose fashion is an armour really, isn’t it, for nerves. I think there’s a lot of shy people involved in fashion, although people seem flamboyant, I think it hides a shyness," she said. “I suppose I’m a shy attention seeker."

The former 'Love/Hate' actor was raised in Limerick, but was born in Ethiopia to an Irish mother and Ethiopian father. Earlier this year she took on the role of cultural ambassador for Ireland.

"Ireland is a multicultural place now and I think it's important to remind the world or even let them know there's going to be a lot of fantastic, young Irish actors of colour that will have Irish accents and I think that might come as a surprise to some people, but it's how we're evolving.

"I hope I can also encourage young Irish artists of colour that they are Irish and necessary and part of the fabric of the culture of Ireland now."

Asked whether there was a generic idea abroad of an Irish actor, she said: "In some places people do have a stereotype of the Irish cáilín and looking a certain way and I think in order to be diverse and be a cohesive society and make everyone feel welcome is to show the world that you can be an Irish person of colour.

"I do think there are some parts of the world that it might come as a bit of a shock to."

Online Editors