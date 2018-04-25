Rugby stars have a ball at glamorous annual awards dinner

There was plenty of glamour as wives and girlfriends joined the suited-and-booted players in the plush venue.

They were anxious to send off stalwarts Isa Nacewa, who will retire from rugby this summer, and Jamie Heaslip, who was forced to hang up his boots through injury this year.

But there is plenty to look forward to from the Boys in Blue, with Dan Leavy, Jack Conan, Joey Carbery, Garry Ringrose and Jordan Larmour among the young guns enjoying the night out.