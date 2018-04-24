Third time's a charm. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth yesterday morning to a new prince who is fifth in line to the British throne - and she was home by suppertime.

It's a baby boy: William and Kate welcome their third child

The duchess and Prince William drove to St Mary's Hospital in London early in the morning, and Kate's eight pound, seven ounce boy was born at 11.01am, with royal officials announcing the birth about two hours later.

There followed a smoothly choreographed operation perfected after the births of the couple's two other children. In late afternoon, elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte were brought to meet their baby brother. At around 6pm, Kate emerged alongside her husband, wearing a vibrant red dress and holding the tiny royal highness wrapped in a white lace shawl.

After posing for dozens of photographers and camera crews outside the hospital's private Lindo Wing, the trio headed home, with the baby nestled securely in a car seat. William declared the couple "very delighted" with the new addition to the family.

The newborn baby is carried from the hospital in a car seat. Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

"Thrice the worry now," William told reporters, holding up three fingers with a smile. "We didn't keep you waiting too long this time. Very happy, very excited, thank you." The royal palace said "the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news".

UK Prime Minister Theresa May offered "warmest congratulations." Read more: Baby name for William and Kate's second boy - the contenders! News of the royal birth came with a mix of tradition and modernity typical of Britain's media-savvy royal family. It was announced on Twitter and also proclaimed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace with a framed notice perched on a golden easel.

Tony Appleton, a town crier from south-east England, showed up in full regalia to declare the newborn prince's birth outside the hospital. The words "It's a boy" flashed in lights around the top of London's BT Tower, which can be seen for miles around.

The baby is a younger brother to four-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who turns three next week.

The infant's name, which has been subject to a flurry of bets, is likely to be announced in the next few days. Arthur and James are among bookmakers' favourites for the new prince. "You'll find out soon enough," William said when asked about the baby's name.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving at the hospital to meet their baby brother. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The new arrival is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession. Charlotte is the first royal daughter to stay ahead of a younger brother in the line of succession. Before the rules were changed in 2012, male heirs took precedence.

Irish Independent