Road closures during Prince Charles and Camilla's June 15 visit revealed

Gardaí in Kerry have released traffic arrangements and viewing regulations for those hoping to catch a glimpse of Royal Highnesses Prince Charles and Camilla on their visit to the Emerald Isle this week.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall will visit counties Cork and Kerry on the 14th and 15th of June 2018, arriving at 10.30 am tomorrow in Cork City.

The Royal Party with then travel to Kerry on Friday to visit Derrynane, Tralee and Killarney before departing in the evening. “Cork City, Tralee and Killarney will be open for business as usual. The public are welcome to visit these centres and will be facilitated to view the visit of Their Royal Highnesses,” Gardaí said in a statement today.

Gardaí have asked those planning on attending the visit to arrive in good time and not to carry large luggage or bags, as these items will not be allowed in certain viewing areas. Those “going about their daily business” have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys, as they may experience some minor delays due to the visit.

A series of road closures will be active in Kerry on the 15th, beginning in the Tralee Town Centre. Ive Terrace will close to traffic from approximately 10 am to 2 pm. Mary Street and Abbey Street will be closed from 7am to 2pm. Those travelling down Denny Street in the direction of the Ashe Memorial Hall will be directed around the hall and back up Denny Street. In the afternoon, Mission Road in Killarney Town Centre will be closed to traffic in both directions from approximately 2.45 pm to 4.45 pm. Gardai warn heavy traffic congestion is expected in the town for the duration of the visit.

As for Derrynane, minor roads in and around Derrynane House and Park will be closed from midnight to 12.30 pm on the 15th of June. “This will impact a very limited number of houses and again all points will have Gardaí on duty,” said Gardaí.

A full list of parking and pedestrian restrictions in Cork and Kerry in relation to the Royal Party’s visit can be found here.

Online Editors