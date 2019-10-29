Style Red Carpet

Tuesday 29 October 2019

Vogue Williams leads stylish Irish stars at Pride of Britain Awards in semi-sheer combination

(L to R) Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews, Laura Whitmore, Frank and Christine Lampard
Molly-Mae Hague attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Binky Felstead attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Lisa Snowdon attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Laura Whitmore attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Vicky Pattison attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Holly Willoughby attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Vick Hope attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Ferne McCann attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Louise Redknapp attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Amber Davies attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Nicola Roberts attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard attend Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Michelle Heaton and Hugh Hanley attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Carol Vorderman attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Amber Gill attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Susanna Reid attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Mollie King attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Laura Anderson attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Lucy Fallon attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Holden opted for a black dress at the Pride of Britain Awards (Ian West/PA)
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attend Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Vogue Williams attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams was among the host of A-listers at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The 34-year-old, who splits her time between her home in London's Battersea and Dublin's Howth, arrived arm-in-arm with husband of one year Spencer Matthews.

The mother-of-one opted for a bespoke semi-sheer black top and full patterned skirt by Hazan Hejazi, styled by leading Irish stylist Corina Gaffey. The event honours the country's every-day citizens achieving greatness and the ceremony will air on ITV next week.

Bray native Laura Whitmore was also in attendance, in an off the shoulder black gown by Maria Lucia Lohan, opting against walking the red carpet with boyfriend of two years Iain Sterling, whom she joined inside the event.

Christine Lampard, from Derry, Northern Ireland and husband Frank, were also among the star guests. In recent years, the event has become a mecca for celebrity guests, namely reality tv stars; including Michelle Heaton and husband Hugh Hanley, a former advertising executive turned personal trainer from Dublin.

Vogue said that she was asked by a number of followers on Instagram if she was expecting her second child because of the shape of her dress, saying she hopes to be pregnant by this time next year.

She and Spencer, who are promoting the second season of their own eponymous reality programme on E4, are at odds over where to settle as she hopes to convince him to move full-time to her native Howth in north Dublin.

“We’re looking for a bigger place there,” she recently told the Sunday Indepndent. “And I’d love to spend more time there. It’s my happy place.”

“Spencer says if Jeremy Corbyn gets in, he’ll consider moving,” Vogue says, with a laugh. “I wouldn’t be very happy if he got in, obviously, but at least it would mean we could move to Howth.”

