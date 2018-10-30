Una, Amanda and Vogue put on effortlessly stylish display on red carpet in London

There was a distinctly Irish presence at the Pride of Britain red carpet event in London.

Newly single Una Healy put on a show-stopping display in a delicately beaded Crystal Design dress with a plunging neckline, styling her new blonde hair into a wet look hairstyle. The former Saturdays singer (37) has returned to the spotlight with aplomb since announcing her divorce from husband of five years Ben Foden, dividing her time between London and Tipperary, and relied on the support of her former bandmates on Monday night as she had a mini-reunion with Mollie King, Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes.

Una Healy (PA)

New parents Vogue Wililams and Spencer Matthews enjoyed a date night at the event in the Grosnevor House Hotel, where the RTE star braved a silver satin bustier and high waisted trousers with satin trim, in a Saint Laurent-inspired look, according to her stylist Brian Conway. The newlyweds are already off on their next adventure back in Dublin - Vogue is in town to host an event with Lily O'Brien's chocolates and the couple were characteristically gushing on social media.

"Pretty much every single night now is my idea of heaven," Matthews said. "Staying in and falling more and more in love with these two. Never thought life would be this good."

Una Healy attends the Pride of Britain Awards 2018 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 29, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Former Dancing with the Stars host Amanda Byram arrived arm-in-arm with husband Julian Okines, in a shimmering sequin tuxedo by Repeat Fashion ensemble.

Amanda Byram and Julian Okines attend the Pride of Britain Awards 2018 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 29, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

ITV star Holly Willoughby debuted a new shorter hairstyle as she effused her signature glow in a Jenny Packham dress.

Holly Willoughby attends the Pride of Britain Awards 2018 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 29, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

David Beckham and Prince Charles are among the famous faces honouring individuals who have done extraordinary things at the annual awards, hosted by Carol Vorderman.

Other stars appearing on the red carpet included Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden, Robbie Williams and wife Ayda, and Gemma Collins, who signed autographs for school children alongside Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Divers who risked their lives to help rescue 12 young Thai footballers who were trapped in a flooded cave have said they feel "honoured" to be recognised at the Pride Of Britain Awards.

The group were presented with an Outstanding Bravery Award after they took food and supplies through the caves to the boys before bringing every child out to safety.

Diver John Volanthen told the Press Association the award was "unexpected" and stressed that many other people were involved in the rescue.

Online Editors