Oscars 2022: The five red carpet style moments everyone is talking about

When it comes to fashion, the 2022 Oscars will be remembered as the year when young Hollywood stars broke the mould, threw out the sartorial rule book and delivered 'modern cool' on the red carpet for tinsel town’s biggest night of the year.

Yes, there were still big gowns and long trains and the inevitable flashing of legs in a power pose made famous by Angelina Jolie at the 2012 ceremony.

However, after a two-year pandemic, the red carpet, like most things in life, has undergone a recalibration of sorts.

The traditionalists will not be happy, just like they weren’t impressed when Bjork turned up as a swan In 2001, and left ostrich eggs on the carpet. But the old-school values have changed, as have the public’s view of what makes for an interesting outfit.

Singer Celine Dion was skewered when she wore a John Galliano cream tuxedo backwards to the Oscars in 1999. It was regarded as too avant-garde, but the 2022 Oscars will be remembered for its style rebellion.

Read More

Young Hollywood has found its voice. Leading the charge, actors Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Stewart defiantly stepped away from the usual set pieces, broke red-carpet rules and overnight, achieved Oscar legend status… because of what they didn’t wear.

Chalamet loses his shirt

Timothée Chalamet loves fashion, and it shows, so all the better to be the one to shock and surprise with his shirtless look on Sunday night.

Expand Close Timothée Chalamet turned heads on the red carpet with his shirtless number. Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Timothée Chalamet turned heads on the red carpet with his shirtless number. Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake

Video of the Day

Kodi Smit-McPhee, breakout star from Power of the Dog, looked like the boys’ best-dressed in his Bottega Veneta blue suit and matching boots early on in the night.

Then, along comes Timothée with his outfit from Nicolas Ghesquière's current womenswear collection for Louis Vuitton.

Taking a leaf out of Frank Sinatra’s power ballad My Way, Timothée wore a beaded womenswear jacket with lace overlay and high-waisted pants. Instead of a tie, the bare-chested actor wore a Cartier panther pendant.

On-the-spot commentators believed the 26-year-old was the first star to lose his Oscars shirt, so to speak. The question now is how will this ripple out? Timothée already has form for triggering a trend, which is what happened when he wore a beaded harness to the Golden Globes in 2019.

Kristen’s long and short of it

Fashion chameleon Kristen Stewart sparked a meltdown among Oscars commentators. They excitedly cooed “it’s shorts” as she stepped onto the red carpet, in a bespoke Chanel satin suit with tuxedo jacket.

Expand Close Kristen Stewart sparked a meltdown among Oscars commentators with her bespoke Chanel satin suit with tuxedo jacket. Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kristen Stewart sparked a meltdown among Oscars commentators with her bespoke Chanel satin suit with tuxedo jacket. Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Coming fast on the Cuban heels of Chalamet, the fashion police could barely contain their glee at a second young star showing such verve and individuality. No 'princess' dress for Kristen, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the biopic Spencer, playing Princess Diana.

Kristen’s long-time stylist, Tara Swennen, delivered a punk princess with white shirt opened to the waist. More MTV than Oscars?

This suit is destined to have the Marmite factor for some time. She may have lost out on the Leading Actress gold statue to Jessica Chastain but the Chanel ambassador will be remembered for making a major fashion statement and her shorts became one of the talking points of the night.

All white on the night

It’s time to reassess your wardrobe assets. This year saw a number of white shirts called into service by women attending the Oscars. When actress/singer Zendaya appeared in her Valentino Haute Couture number – silk shirt and expertly cut silver sequin skirt – it was clear to me within seconds that this look, the epitome of modern cool, was destined to spark lots of homages.

Expand Close Zendaya arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Zendaya arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Of course comparisons to Sharon Stone’s iconic outfit from the 1998 Oscars were inevitable. Sharon paired a white men’s shirt with a ruched Vera Wang lavender satin skirt.

Zendaya’s cropped silk shirt is nicely tapered to the sides so it reveals a bare midriff and plays to the short shirt vibes we saw at Miu Miu this season. Her mermaid train skirt can be as long as you like and remember, trains are quite the thing this season so restraint is not required.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards has given us lots of dresses to swoon over – whether it was the Gucci ombre sequins in gold and lavender with frilled hem that matched the gold statue that Jessica Chastain collected for Best Actress in The Eyes of Tammy Faye or the gold Prada dress worn by annual style icon, Lupita Nyong’o.

Expand Close Lupita Nyong'o showed up at the Oscars in a stunning gold Prada dress. Photo: Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lupita Nyong'o showed up at the Oscars in a stunning gold Prada dress. Photo: Reuters



We now have a new colour on our radar and that’s ‘Nicole Blue’. Giorgio Armani had it mixed specially for the Armani Prive gown with its peplum and lean shape, which style icon Nicole Kidman wore with aplomb.

Expand Close Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain poses with her Oscar. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain poses with her Oscar. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni



There was lots of red gowns on the red carpet including a vintage Christian Lacroix dress from 20 years ago which Power of the Dog's Kirsten Dunst found at Lily et Cie, the luxury vintage store in Beverly Hills.

Ariana DeBose collected Best Actress in a Supporting Role for West Side Story in a custom Valentino Haute Couture structured crop top, trousers and flowing cape.

The three-piece was beyond popular, especially with those looking for an alternative to frocks. Meanwhile Tracee Ellis Ross wore a Carolina Herrera trumpet skirt red gown with a very daring, deep plunge neckline. She tugged at it jokingly for the cameras but I suspect she had called in the strongest of ‘tit tapes’ to secure it .

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next Oscars 2022 style: Zendaya, Caitriona Balfe and Kristen Stewart lead red carpet revolution that got everyone talking Close Ariana DeBose (Jordan Strauss/AP) Zendaya arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Kristen Stewart sparked a meltdown among Oscars commentators with her bespoke Chanel satin suit with tuxedo jacket. Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Timothee Chalamet (Jordan Strauss/AP) Jamie Lee Curtis ( Jae C. Hong/AP) Laverne Cox (Jae C. Hong/AP) Vanessa Hudgens (Jordan Strauss/AP) Sofia Carson (Jordan Strauss/AP) Maddie Ziegler (Jordan Strauss/AP) Rickey Thompson (Jae C. Hong/AP) Kodi Smit-McPhee (Jordan Strauss/AP) Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Sophie Hunter (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Tiffany Haddish (Jordan Strauss/AP) Maggie Gyllenhaal (Jordan Strauss/AP) Penelope Cruz is nominated for best actress while husband Javier Bardem is nominated in the best actor category (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Nicole Kidman, nominated for her performance in Being The Ricardos, arrived with husband Keith Urban (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 94th Academy Awards (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Niecy Nash (Jordan Strauss/AP) Wanda Sykes (Jordan Strauss/AP) Rosie Perez (Jordan Strauss/AP) Nicole Kidman (Jordan Strauss/AP) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Jennifer Garner (Jordan Strauss/AP) Tracee Ellis Ross (Jordan Strauss/AP) Simu Liu (Jordan Strauss/AP) Billie Eilish (Jordan Strauss/AP) Timothée Chalamet turned heads on the red carpet with his shirtless number. Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake Kendall Jenner pauses for the cameras (Doug Peters/PA) Kim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Kendall Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Oscars. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/PA Wire Ariana DeBose was dressed to impress as she scooped the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain poses with her Oscar. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Lupita Nyong'o showed up at the Oscars in a stunning gold Prada dress. Photo: Reuters Jessie Buckley, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film 'The Lost Daughter', talks with the film's writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet. Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard Irish actress Caitriona Balfe showed great poise on the red carpet. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 27, 2022. Doug Peters/PA Wire Ciarán Hinds poses on the red carpet in a sharp tuxedo. Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard Will Smith attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Doug Peters/PA Wire Kenneth Branagh accepts the award for best original screenplay for 'Belfast'. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ariana DeBose (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Stars including Jamie Lee Curtis wore blue ribbons that said 'with refugees' in support of Ukraine. Power of the Dog's Benedict Cumberbatch showed support for the people of Ukraine by wearing a pin with the blue and yellow national flag on the lapel of his Brioni suit.

At 90 years young, Rita Moreno – who won an Oscar for her role in the original West Side Story in 1961 – added a bit of Oscar glamour by accessorising a feathered wig with an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown.

Few of us have forgotten the baby pink Ralph Lauren dress which Gwyneth Paltrow wore the night she won her Oscar in 1999 and cried!

Almost a quarter of a century later, the simplicity of Zoë Kravitz’s pale pink Saint Laurent strapless gown with semi bow detail was compelling.

Fresh off her press tour for The Batman, Zoë looked like a modern day Audrey Hepburn, complete with elfin hair, and arm tattoos. It was supremely demure gown in contrast to the pink frothy Versace dress with major slit which Lily James navigated magnificently in frighteningly vertiginous heels.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s emerald green dress boasted the most elaborate, and heaviest train of the night and was the result of a collaboration between Jean-Paul Gaultier and his protégé, Glenn Martens. Her husband, Will Smith, wore Dolce & Gabbana.

Vogue voted Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell the Best Dressed siblings. Both wearing Gucci, her tier, ruffled and off-the-shoulder dress was designed by Alessandro Michele and she completed the look with Vegan leather boots.

The smart suit always works a treat

The penchant for a good navy suit has moved firmly into the tuxedo arena and two of the Belfast team attending the Oscars chose to go down that sartorial route.

It was a night of celebration for Kenneth Branagh, who collected the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Expand Close Kenneth Branagh accepts the award for best original screenplay for 'Belfast'. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kenneth Branagh accepts the award for best original screenplay for 'Belfast'. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

After fears that he would miss the ceremony due to Covid, Branagh went into isolation and then tested negative so he was able to attend the occasion with his wife, Lindsay Brunnock. He arrived at the Dolby Theatre wearing a three-piece navy suit with the jacket lapel trimmed in black.

Ciarán Hinds was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Belfast. He chose a two-piece navy suit with black lapel and was accompanied by his wife, French-Vietnamese actress Helene Patatort.

Expand Close Ciarán Hinds poses on the red carpet in a sharp tuxedo. Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ciarán Hinds poses on the red carpet in a sharp tuxedo. Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Both Belfast-born natives played it by the style book and chose the classic evening look with traditional accessories of dress shirts, bow ties, white pocket square and black patent shoes..

Old-school glitz and glamour

There was a touch of old-school Hollywood glamour to the crystal shoulder straps on Caitriona Balfe’s pale cream Louis Vuitton gown which had a narrow skirt and a peplum flourish on the waist, then descending into a ruffle-edged train.

Expand Close Irish actress Caitriona Balfe showed great poise on the red carpet. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Irish actress Caitriona Balfe showed great poise on the red carpet. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Styled by Karla Welch, the Irish actress twinkled on the red carpet with serious duty diamond jewellery and casual bob by Gareth Bromell. After years of modelling on the international circuit after getting spotted in Dublin packing groceries for charity, Caitriona possesses the most wonderful poise and it is a real asset on the movie publicity circuit.

Nominated in the Actress in a Supporting Role category for her part as Leda in The Lost Daughter, Killarney-born Jessie Buckley wore a dress that paid homage to the screen sirens in the golden age of Hollywood and to undone minimalism at the end of the 20th century.

Expand Close Jessie Buckley, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film 'The Lost Daughter', talks with the film's writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet. Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jessie Buckley, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film 'The Lost Daughter', talks with the film's writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet. Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

The V-neck dress in an oyster hue was tailored with vertical panels which kicked out into a full skirt and train. Jessie wore her fringed bob casual with chandelier earrings. The designer, Moralıoğlu Erdem said he took inspiration from the cool and timeless vintage dress worn by Martha Plimpton to the Oscars in 1989 , which was both aristocratic and as chic as it was grungy.