Oscars 2021: Red carpet to be remembered for a night of risk-taking as stars brush off Covid fatigue

The Oscars 2021 will be forever remembered as the night the movie world embraced colour and defiantly brushed off Covid fatigue with tinsel town aplomb.

Barely-there dresses and larger-than-life gowns that ensured social distancing wasn’t a problem made it a night to remember.

Bandeau tops, cut outs, turtlenecks, bodycon, sexy plunges, patent shoes, gilded Crocs, new white runners and striped stocks - they all got a run out and there wasn’t a mask to be seen.

In the red

First time back on the real red carpet in the 2021 awards season, the hot money was on red being a favourite colour and top marks to Amanda Seyfried, Best Supporting Actress nominee for The Mank. She did it with lashings of old Hollywood glamour and looked radiant in a crimson Armani Privé gown of plissé tulle with ruffles at the neckline and styled with a red lip. Designed by Giorgio Armani himself , the gown’s curved pleating was inspired by Hibiscus flowers. Watch this dress fly on bride’s pinterest pages.

Amanda Seyfried arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards, at Union Station, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Angela Bassett was another star stunning in red and her Alberta Ferretti gown with organza statement shoulders and Chopard drop earrings rivalled the glamour of young wans half her 62 years. Meanwhile in London, Olivia Colman’s calf length, long sleeved red dress was more subdued but matched her signature style.

Angela Bassett arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards, at Union Station, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Sunny days ahead

Will actress/singer Zendaya trigger a slew of copycat fluorescent yellow gowns after wearing that custom Valentino chiffon dress with bandeau bodice, high waisted skirt with long train? Dressmakers of Ireland, do your homework now. This is going to be a very requested style for occasion wear in the new normal because contrary to what I might have thought a few months ago, I think there is a hunger out there for having a bit of fun with silhouettes and colours again.

Zendaya arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

A Nod to Oscar

Carey Mulligan is the fashion world’s golden girl for sure after that high octane, full on glamour Pierpaolo Piccoli’s Valentino SS21 iridescent gown. The Promising Young Woman nominee was one of a number of stars who favoured gold and shimmering metals and for showing off her toned torso.

Carey Mulligan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Inspiration Backstory

Critics banged on about Andra Day’s sexy gold Vera Wang gown with large cut outs and side slit, almost being too revealing and also showing her bum. However, you’ve got to hand it to Andra because the dress was inspired by Billie Holiday (who she plays in The United States vs. Billie Holiday biographical film). As the actress explained, Billie loved being sexy and wearing lingerie so it had a special authenticity for the night.

Andra Day arrives at the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Underwhelmed

Reese Witherspoon bought into the red story too and while her Dior Haute Couture ombré pleated and belted halter-neck gown was ‘nice’, it wasn’t as strong as some of her memorable Oscars looks. Remember her vintage 1957 Dior she wore the night she won her Oscar in 2006?

Reese Witherspoon arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards, at Union Station, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Can big be too big?

Not in the case of Maria Bakalova, Best Supporting Actress nominee who has been a fashion break out star this season and her six metre wide Louis Vuitton gown last night featured 100 metres of tulle and a very deep plunge trimmed with crystals.

Maria Bakalova arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

The Boys

One Night in Miami star Leslie Odom Jr stole the show turning up looking like a life-size Oscar statue in his high shine, Brioni suit and matching shirt. Did the gold ensemble wrinkle a bit? Who cares, the fabrics gleamed like the star he is.

Leslie Odom Jr. arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Top prize for pop of colours has to go to Colman Domingo in a lipstick pink Atelier Versace three piece suit with sequins accents and Christian Louboutin dress shoes . Questlove, musical director of the Oscars gave us practical low key with his gold gilded crocs. Think he is about to spark a wave3 of copycat DIY spray paint jobs. Lakeith Stanfield’s custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello belted jumpsuit, with white shirt was a really interesting addition to the canon of male styling on the night. And what about 9 year old Minari star, Alan Kimin his Thom Browne shorts suit and one, tripled striped sock.

Bizarre

The Oscars has thrown up its fair share of surprises and what was missing last night was something to rival Billy Porter breaking the gender barrier with his Christian Siriano tuxedo gown in 2019.

The latest swan?

They are still talking about Bjork’ famous Marjan Pejoski swan dress back in 2001. It was inevitable the feathered skirt on Laura Dern’s Oscar de la Renta dress last night would be compared to Bjork 20 years later but calling it a posh bathmat? You have got to be kidding me!

Laura Dern looked great and the plain black top and sleeves looked uber comfy. I’d say this dress was a joy to wear and it only proves that Bjork was ahead of her time

Laura Dern arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Simplicity

Chloe Zhao won the best director award at the 93rd annual Academy Awards for Nomadland, the second woman to win the award in the show’s history and the first woman of colour to win the award. She was true to herself and her own sense of style at the Oscars and I loved her choice of ultra plain Hermès dress dressed down with white runners.

Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room at the Oscars, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

The Pockets

I don’t know which I like most about Youn Yuh-jung who won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the Oscars 2021 for her role in Minari, beating off Glenn Close, Olivia Colman and Amanda Seyfried – the fact that she was flirting with Brad Pitt on stage or the navy dress she worn with two directional, flap pockets detailing by Egyptian designer Marmar Halim.

Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri arrive at the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Accessories

Clutches came into their own with lips and shrimps but British singer Celeste wins the surprise award for her anatomical heart clutch by Gucci.