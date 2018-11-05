Style Red Carpet

Monday 5 November 2018

The good, the bad and the ugly from the MTV EMAs red carpet

Hailee Steinfeld attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Spain
Caitlin McBride

Who wore what - and WTF - at the MTV European Music Awards in Bilbao on Sunday night.

Check out all of the must-see red carpet style  in our gallery below:

Trinidadian-US rapper Nicki Minaj poses backstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Trinidadian-US rapper Nicki Minaj poses backstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
US-Cuban singer Camila Cabello poses backstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
US-Cuban singer Camila Cabello poses with her four awards backstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
US-Cuban singer Camila Cabello poses backstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
US singer and Global Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson poses backstage with her award during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
US singer Bebe Rexha poses backstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
British group Little Mix pose backstage with the Best UK act award during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
US DJ-producer Marshmello poses backstage after winning the Best Electronic award during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Swedish singer Peg Parnevik poses on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
German model Ann-Kathrin Goetze poses on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
German model Mandy Bork poses on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
English singer Dua Lipa poses on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore poses on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
South African singer Shekhinah poses on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Italian TV presenter Elettra Lamborghini poses on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Italian TV presenter Elettra Lamborghini and Dutch DJ Afrojack pose on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
British group Little Mix pose on the red carpet ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Bizkaia Arena in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao on November 4, 2018. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Janet Jackson poses with the Global Icon Award in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)
Sofia Reyes poses in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)
Sofia Reyes poses in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)
Rosalia poses in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)
Marshmellow poses in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)
Rose Bertram poses in the Winners room during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)

