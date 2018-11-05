The good, the bad and the ugly from the MTV EMAs red carpet

Independent.ie

Who wore what - and WTF - at the MTV European Music Awards in Bilbao on Sunday night.

https://www.independent.ie/style/red-carpet/the-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly-from-the-mtv-emas-red-carpet-37492578.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37492572.ece/02e64/AUTOCROP/h342/SHOWBIZ%20%20101.jpg