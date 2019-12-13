Saoirse Ronan sets the tone for her awards season aesthetic at Little Women premiere
Saoirse Ronan, riding high on her Golden Globe anomination, is set for another flawlessly styled awards season.
The Irish actress is expected to earn another Oscar nomination in the New Year (in what would be her fourth nod), but for now her focus is on promoting her starring role in Little Women. At Thursday night's Paris premiere, showcasing the quiet confidence she exudes during every public appearance.
Her Victorian-inspired lace gown with contrasting fuschia and lavender patches by Galvan was a welcome display of bold spring colours in the depths of winter, with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels. and accessorised with Piaget pink diamond drop earrings.
But the true pièce de résistance, which will land this entire look a place in her best dressed hall of fame was the playful juxtaposition of her makeup. Instead of matchy-matchy makeup, her subtle skincare allows the boldness of her manicured red lip and subtle pink glitter eyeshadow; proving that some noughties cosmetic trends don't need to thrown away for good.
She finished off her look with a chic high bun, in a nod to the Old Hollywood comparisons often drawn in relation to her style, both onscreen and off. This year, Saoirse has paired up once again with Elizabeth Saltzman, the stylist with whom she has worked consistently for high profile red carpet appearances, and previously featured together in the Hollywood Reporter's 'Stars of Style' issue.
"I didn’t realise how much of an affect [clothes] could have on your confidence," she told the magazine last year. "E [Elizabeth] can tell when I love something because I stand in it in a certain way, I just know how to naturally move in an outfit when it’s something that I like."
The film's director Greta Gerwig also wore an emerald green velvet gown by the London-based label. Florence Pugh, who enjoyed a breakout 2019, opted for a pleated slip dress.
She praised the "tight sisterhood" which emerged during filming the latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel. ""Whether it's on or off screen, you'll never get anything like the power of that support system and that belief we had in one another," she told Glamour.
"We were ready to go to war for one another. If one of us has something to say, then we all have something to say."
Meanwhile, Saoirse expressed her upset that Gerwig was not nominated in the Best Director category at either the SAGs or Golden Globes, acknowledging the collaborative nature of her success in Little Women.
“Getting to play Jo March, one of the most inspiring characters in literature, still today, has been an honour. I am eternally grateful to Greta Gerwig for her guidance and partnership, and for her fierce perseverance that brought this incredible cast together and created an environment for us to become a real family and tell this very special story,” Ronan said in a statement after her first nomination was announced earlier this week.
“My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does myself and I share this recognition completely with her."
