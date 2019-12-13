Saoirse Ronan sets the tone for her awards season aesthetic at Little Women premiere

The Irish actress is expected to earn another Oscar nomination in the New Year (in what would be her fourth nod), but for now her focus is on promoting her starring role in Little Women. At Thursday night's Paris premiere, showcasing the quiet confidence she exudes during every public appearance.

Her Victorian-inspired lace gown with contrasting fuschia and lavender patches by Galvan was a welcome display of bold spring colours in the depths of winter, with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels. and accessorised with Piaget pink diamond drop earrings.

But the true pièce de résistance, which will land this entire look a place in her best dressed hall of fame was the playful juxtaposition of her makeup. Instead of matchy-matchy makeup, her subtle skincare allows the boldness of her manicured red lip and subtle pink glitter eyeshadow; proving that some noughties cosmetic trends don't need to thrown away for good.

