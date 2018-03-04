Style Red Carpet

Sunday 4 March 2018

Saoirse Ronan and Barry Keoghan rock patriotic green on Film Independent Spirit Awards red carpet

2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actresses Saoirse Ronan (L) and Beanie Feldstein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Barry Keoghan and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Ana Asensio. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Natasha Romanova. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Betty Gabriel. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Allison Janney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Lana Wilson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Haley Lu Richardson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Dree Hemingway. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Haley Lu Richardson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Director Ramona S. Diaz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Robert Pattinson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Jordana Brewster. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Shinobu Terajima. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Regina Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Aubrey Plaza. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress and comedienne Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actor Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Molly Shannon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Allison Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actor Daniel Kaluuya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actor Garrett Hedlund. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actor Bradley Whitford. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actor Timothee Chalamet. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Nnamdi Asomugha. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Alison Brie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Greta Gerwig. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Greta Gerwig. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Sam Rockwell and companion Leslie Bibb. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Leslie Bibb. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Sam Rockwell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Elizabeth Olsen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Carrie Brownstein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Sarah Ramos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Activist April Reign. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Zoey Deutch. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 – Zoey Deutch. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Salma Hayek and husband Francois-Henri Pinault. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actress Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kirsty Blake Knox

Question: How do Hollywood’s brightest stars spend the day before the Oscars?

Answer: Drinking Capri-Sun style pouches of Pimms in a rain sodden tent by the sea.

Yesterday afternoon, actors and filmmakers gathered in an overcast and showery Santa Monica for the 33rd Independent Spirit Awards - which celebrates movies made for a budget under $20 million.

Held in the middle of the day, the awards show is a laid back, boozy precursor to tonight’s Academy Awards.

2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., 03/03/2018 - Actresses Saoirse Ronan (L) and Beanie Feldstein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
“The dress code is ‘get dressed’,” host Nick Kroll said.

Carlow native Saoirse Ronan arrived with her Lady Bird co-star Beanie Feldstein in a 1960s inspired embellished Green Prada dress.

Ronan was up for Best Lead actress for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird but lost out to Frances McDormand.

Barry Keoghan who was honoured earlier in the week at the Oscar Wilde Awards was also in attendance for his role in The Killing of the Sacred Deer.

Sadly, he missed out and the Best Supporting Actor award went to Sam Rockwell.

Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out was the big winner taking home Best Director and Best Film.

The last four Spirit Best Picture winners have gone on to pick up the Best Picture at the Oscars,  Moonlight, 'Spotlight, 'Birdman, '12 Years a Slave.

Asked if this made him hopeful about the outcome of tonight’s Oscars he replied; "It's Saturday. Tomorrow's tomorrow. That's what's up."

The film, which was made for just $4.5 million and grossed $255 million worldwide, won over audiences and critics for its depiction of racial prejudice.

"This project didn't start as a statement," said Peele. "It began as me wanting to make a film in my favourite genre.

“I sat down and would smoke a little weed and try to write a mind-bending horror film, my favourite genre and at some point I followed the truth and I realized there are people locked up for smoking less weed than I smoked writing the movie."

Lady Bird writer-director Greta Gerwig won best screenplay for her coming of age feature.

"Thank you to my parents for watching the plays that I put on in the living room and thank you to my brother and sister for acting in them," said Gerwig.

While Alison Janney was named Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya and credited her background in competitive figure skating for giving her an understanding of Tonya Harding’s mother.

Oldest Oscar nominee Agnes Varda won the Best Documentary category for Faces Places.

She said the win meant she was not nervous about tonight’s black tie event. “We’ve won this so the trip over was not a waste,” she said. 

Discussing the recent allegation of abuse and misconduct in Hollywood, hosts John Mulaney and Nick Kroll jokingly asked if it was possible to separate the artist from the art for some of the men.

"Like with Kevin Spacey: Can we still love 'K-PAX?" Kroll pondered.

Film Independent Spirit Awards: Here is a list of the winners

Online Editors

