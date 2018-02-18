Pregnant Kate Middleton stands out in olive green on BAFTAs red carpet as stars wear black for Time's Up
Kate Middleton stood out amongst a sea of stars in black on the BAFTAs red carpet.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who is heavily pregnant and was in attendance with her husband Prince William, was radiant in a Jenny Packham gown with a plunging neckline.
They were the last couple to walk the red carpet ahead of the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, after stars including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Naomie Harris, Saoirse Ronan and Octavia Spencer.
The vast majority of stars opted to wear black in solidary with with Time’s Up – the movement launched following the sexual harassment scandal which engulfed Hollywood after an avalanche of allegations were made against film producer Harvey Weinstein.
Activists fighting harassment and violence against women also walked the red carpet as guests of stars of the big screen.
While members of the royal family do not express allegiance with political movements, the Duchess did wear a black belt over her baby bump.
The couple is expected to welcome their third child in April.
Read more: BAFTAS 2018 red carpet: Saoirse Ronan and Caitriona Balfe stun in black with Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, and Jennifer Lawrence
