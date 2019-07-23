Margot Robbie channels Sharon Tate at Once Upon a Time...premiere in Hollywood

Margot Robbie made a dazzling display in head-to-toe Chanel at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

The Oscar-nominated actress (29) stars as Sharon Tate in the Quentin Tarantino film, which documents the late actress' murder at the hands of members of the Manson Family and depicts the Hollywood culture of the '60s era. Since its world premiere in Cannes in May, Margot and her co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have been on a whirlwind promotional tour and the Australian actress has been notably channeling her onscreen counterpart during her red carpet circuit.

Margot Robbie attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

For Monday night's screening, she wore a floaty white Chanel dress with plunging neckline, fresh from the French fashion house's couture autumn/winter '19 collection. It's a contemporary homage to the dress of the day and Margot has been so invested in the role that she wore some of Tate's jewellery, before it was sold at auction by her sister Debra Tate.

"Coincidentally, Debra was preparing an auction and arranged a loan of Sharon's jewelry for Margot to wear," costume designer Arianne Phillips told the Hollywood Reporter. "It felt like a talisman for myself, Margot and Quentin."

Margot in particular was touched by Debra's support throughout filming and said she got the family's blessing before filming. "They all said how kind, loving, and good-hearted she was. I was fortunate enough to step on to set with Debra Tate’s blessing, Sharon’s sister."

Meanwhile, last night's event attracted the A-list guests expected of one of 2019's most buzzy movies, in addition to its already impressive stars.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky led the couples in attendance, alongside Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens and Britney Spears made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Sam Aghsari.

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan also made a surprise appearance alongside his 22-year-old son Dylan, who triples as model, cinematographer and composer. While Pierce played it safe in a royal blue suit, his son opted for a more literal approach to the era being represented, choosing a pair of pleated pale blue jeans, white collard shirt and tan leather jacket, straightening his shoulder-length hair and finishing it off with a pair of round frame eyeglasses.

For all the pictures of of the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood premiere, see our gallery below:

US-Irish actor Pierce Brosnan (L) and son Dylan Brosnan arrive for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

