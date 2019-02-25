Lady Gaga in Audrey Hepburn's diamonds, Glenn Close in a gold cape and so many sparkles: all the must-see Oscars style

After early buzz for A Star is Born, Gaga knew she was no longer a Best Actress contender in what would eventually come down to a two woman race between Olivia Colman and Glenn Close, but she did dress the part on ever single occasion. Her awards season journey came to a head at Sunday night's Academy Awards in a black strapless Alexander McQueen dress, but it was the breathtaking Tiffany & Co 128 carat diamond that was the centreprice of an otherwise understated look. The last person to wear it? Audrey Hepburn on a Breakfast at Tiffany's shoot in the 1960s. How fitting that Gaga, one of the few celebrities to represent the last true Hollywood stars chose to wear it - not to mention it's the first time the yellow diamond (worth $30m) has even been worn on the red carpet - and the huge PR coup for Tiffany's.

Colman, who walked away with the statue last night, chose a custom Prada gown, which she worked on for months alongside her stylist Mary Fellowes and the team at the Italian fashion house. "It was clear all around that emerald should be the principle hue," Fellowes told Vogue, adding that she later found out the colour held special meaning and is considered "the colour of hope and change in mythological terms." The Favourite co-star Rachel Weisz's red Givenchy latex and tulle two-piece was a way of bringing haute couture to the red carpet and, as such, divided fashion critics.

Emma Stone, who has been championing Louis Vuitton suits in all forms in recent months, chose a structured sequin gown with ruffled shoulders by Hedi Slimane for Celine. Regina King, who scooped the Best Supporting Actress award, opted for classic elegance in a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with a high slit and dramatic train and the choice of dress was a thoughtful one. "I felt like this film is a film about the fabric of America, one of the threads in the fabric of America, and Oscar de la Renta is an American designer, so I thought it was appropriate,” she said on E! News.

Shimmering fabrics of all sorts dominated the event with Glenn Close putting up a worthy fight for best dressed in a gold Carolina Herrera gown with breathtaking cape detail - and more importantly, it has pockets. A true feat of ingenuinity. Black Panther star Danai Gurira was presenting an award and dressed the part in a strapless foil gown by Brock. Jennifer Lopez shimmered in head to toe silver by Tom Ford, Brie Larson chose a similarly hued halter dress and Amy Adams turned heads in a corseted Versace gown.

This year, the focus was evenly divided with men putting on a strong show on the red carpet including Bradley Cooper - who brought his partner Irina Shayk and mother Gloria as his date - in a classic black tuxedo, but it was undeniably all about the velvet suit jacket. Chris Evans chose a pale blue velvet blazer to add some edge and Michael B. Jordan, who also brought his mother Donna as his date, opted for a midnight blue Tom Ford, while Irish actor Allen Leech went for classic black. However, the runaway star from the red carpet is Billy Porter, who has been redefining gender constructs in clothing and wore a custom tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano.

“I wanted to create a space where we can have a dialogue about the masculine and the feminine and everything in between,” he told E! News."A woman shows up in pants, and no one bats and eye. A man in a dress is ‘ehh.’ What is that?”

Online Editors