Tuesday 8 May 2018

Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney and Katy Perry: See the best and worst dressed at The Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Blake Lively, Christian Louboutin and guest attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Scarlett Johansson attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Rihanna attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Nicki Minaj attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. : Ian West/PA Wire
Singer-Songwriter Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cara Delevingne attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Actress Ruth Negga arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kim Kardashian West attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Madonna attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Kylie Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Gigi Hadid attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Selena Gomez attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Anya Taylor-Joy attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Kristin Scott Thomas attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Salma Hayek attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Winnie Harlow attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. : Ian West/PA Wire
Paris Jackson, Stella McCartney and Miley Cyrus attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Kendall Jenner and Virgil Abloh attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, US: Ian West/PA Wire
Kendall Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
George and Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer-Songwriter Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor Diane Kruger arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Karlie Kloss attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Actor Amber Heard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Naomi Watts attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Tessa Thompson attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Jennifer Connelly attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Tessa Thompson (left) and Jennifer Connelly attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Alicia Vikander attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Actor Jared Leto arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emma Stone and designer Nicolas Ghesquiere attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Singer-Songwriter Lana Del Rey arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(L-R) Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Irina Shayk attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Donatella Versace arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA: Ian West/PA Wire
Sarah Paulson attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Evan Rachel Wood attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
George and Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Amal Clooney arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Lena Waithe attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
(L-R) Anne Hathaway, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Frances McDormand arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Hailee Steinfeld attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA Ian West/PA Wire
Lily Aldridge (left) and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Actor Emilia Clarke arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Jeremy Scott and Rapper Cardi B arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dakota Fanning attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Kate Upton attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Diane Kruger attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Model Doutzen Kroes and guest arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Eiza Gonzalez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jourdan Dunn arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Amal and George Clooney attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sienna Miller attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ariana Grande attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
George Clooney and Amal Clooney led the Hollywood couples who graced the Met Gala in 'heavenly' fashions on Monday night.

The Costume Institute hosted the much-anticipated gala with the costume theme; "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination", see the full gallery above.

Gravity star Clooney opted for a traditional black tuxedo as he and his wife kicked off the proceedings by becoming the first of the fashionable stars to step out on the red carpet for the Catholic-themed charity event in New York.

Amal, an international human rights lawyer, stunned the crowd in a striking metallic floral-print corset dress complete with navy pants, designed by Richard Quinn. Her out-of-the-box look appeared to contrast the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme of the night, with the barrister, who co-hosted this year's gala, alongside U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and singer Rihanna, further rebelling by adding large spiked statement earrings.

Kim Kardashian West attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
George and Amal weren't the only couple making a statement at this year's Met Gala - several loved-up new pairs, including Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost, showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art event.

Pop star Shawn Mendes and model Hailey Baldwin made their red carpet debut as a couple at the fundraising gala after quietly dating for several months, with other new celebrity pairings also making their first public appearances on the night. They included tech billionaire Elon Musk and his new girlfriend, singer Grimes, Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, as well as singer Katharine McPhee and her man David Foster, who have all been very secretive about the state of their rumoured romances.

Cara Delevingne attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Speaking of her big debut with Cole, actress Lili told Entertainment Tonight the outing went much better than she had expected.

"It feels overwhelmingly amazing, but not as overwhelming as I thought it was going to be,” the 21-year-old gushed about her night out with Sprouse, who she was spotted kissing in Paris last month. “I thought I was going to struggle to walk up the steps and breathe, but I'm doing good!”

Actress Ruth Negga arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Less fresh dynamic duos, who have also kept their romances under wraps, couldn't stay away from the fashion world's big night - Bradley Cooper and new mum Irina Shayk showed up hand in hand and wowed with public displays of affection, and hip-hop star 2 Chainz took his romance to the next level by proposing to longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward. The two actually wed in 2013 and have three kids, so the one-knee gesture was just for show.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner also attended the bash with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, while her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner made an appearance with Travis Scott, marking the couple's first major outing since they welcomed daughter Stormi in February. Kris' other daughter, Kim Kardashian, turned up alone, leaving rapper husband Kanye West behind for the evening. Kanye is currently in Wyoming working on new music after grabbing headlines in the past week for his controversial public remarks, proclaiming his love for Donald Trump on Twitter and upsetting fans and critics alike with his ill-advised TMZ comments about 400 years of slavery in the U.S. being a "choice" for African-Americans.

Amal Clooney arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Another noticeably absent supercouple was Beyonce and JAY-Z, but it appears there's no drama there - sources claim the pair skipped this year's Met Gala to get some rest before their joint On the Run II Tour kicks off in June (18).

"JAY-Z surprised her with a trip because he felt she needed to relax before her tour," an insider tells ET Online.

