Grammys 2019: The good, the bad and the ugly on the red carpet

(L to R) Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys at the 2019 Grammys
Singer Dua Lipa poses with her awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording "Electricity" in the press room during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)
Actress Anna Kendrick (L) and singer Katy Perry (R) arrive for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
US rapper Cardi B and Offset arrive for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
(L-R) Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough of US vocal group Backstreet Boys arrive for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
US singer Bebe Rexha arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Janelle Monae arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Host US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Host US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys (L) and husband rapper Swizz Beatz arrive for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Actress Rashida Jones arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast show on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez (L) and Lady Gaga attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
(L-R) Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Nina Dobrev attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Wilmer Valderrama attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Morgan Evans (L) and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Cardi B attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Anna Kendrick attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Katy Perry attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Camila Cabello attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga (L) and Cardi B attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jameela Jamil backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Diana Ross backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Alicia Keys (L) and Diana Ross with the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Alicia Keys speaks onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Travis Scott (L) and Kylie Jenner backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Kylie Jenner backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Anna Kendrick backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Alicia Keys (L) and Michelle Obama speak during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Alicia Keys (L) and Michelle Obama speak during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Dua Lipa attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Cardi B attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Katy Perry attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Heidi Klum attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Daryl Sabara (L) and Meghan Trainor attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Giuliana Rancic attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Rashida Jones attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Grammys 2019: The good, the bad and the ugly on the red carpet
The 2019 Grammys brought a return to the ceremony's imitable glamour of yesteryear: Cardi B made a dramatic arrival in Mugler, Kylie Jenner joined boyfriend Travis Scott in a polarising baby pink Balmain Couture number and Gaga went - gasp! - demure in a silver Celine gown.
The ceremony itself was filled with surprises and empowering messages and last night's red carpet at Los Angeles' Staples Center was among the most glamorous in recent memory.
For all the pictures from last night, see our gallery below:
