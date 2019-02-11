Grammys 2019: The good, the bad and the ugly on the red carpet

Independent.ie

The 2019 Grammys brought a return to the ceremony's imitable glamour of yesteryear: Cardi B made a dramatic arrival in Mugler, Kylie Jenner joined boyfriend Travis Scott in a polarising baby pink Balmain Couture number and Gaga went - gasp! - demure in a silver Celine gown.

