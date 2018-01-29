Grammys 2018 red carpet: Black, white, red dominate and the women's power suit is back

All the red carpet looks that everyone is talking about and why at the 60th Grammy Awards.

All the red carpet looks that everyone is talking about and why at the 60th Grammy Awards.

Kesha wore a suit to the Grammy Awards to feel "empowered and strong".

The 'Praying' singer attended the annual music extravaganza on Sunday for the first time since 2010 and her stylist, Samantha Burkhart, helped her select an outfit that represented how far she'd overcome in the years since then, including her lengthy legal battle with Dr. Luke, who she alleged abused her for years. Samantha said: "This is such big moment for Kesha.

“This has been Kesha’s story for the last three years — she lives that story. So, we were very conscientious and aware to make her feel confident. I wanted her to feel beautiful, empowered and strong, as well as sophisticated and glamorous.” The 30-year-old singer's vintage suit featured embroidered white roses - the flower worn by many attendees in solidarity for the Me Too movement - and was teamed with glittery silver boots, and she opted for the outfit because it made a "powerful statement".

Her stylist explained to People: "After going through what she’s gone through in the last couple of years, her place of empowerment as a woman is wearing a suit. "She doesn’t have to put herself out there and be objectified in a dress. She gets to really make a powerful statement and own her place as a woman and be empowered. It’s not really statement on gender but its just a statement on her feeling comfortable and strong.

"We didn’t want to do something that just looks like it’s a great red carpet moment. "Rather, this is about Kesha and her music, her voice and her message and we want to keep it as authentic to who she is as possible.”

The navy suit was designed by the late Nudie Cohn - who was famous for his unique embroidered creations, which he tailored for the likes of Sir Elton John and Elvis Presley - and was sourced by his granddaughter, Jamie Lee Nudie.

And not only that but the suit was worn by Nudie himself to his granddaughter's wedding.

For her emotional performance of 'Praying' - for which she was joined by 24 other women - Kesha changed into a custom white suit embroidered with colourful flowers created by Clinton Bespoke. Samantha said: "It’s such an empowering song, and it’s such a spiritual song, so we just felt white would be nice.

"Kesha is wearing sparkle but not one else is wearing sparkle. No one is wearing over the top make-up. It’s real people singing on stage and we wanted to create a relatable sense of reality and heightened sense of beauty."

Online Editors