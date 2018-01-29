Style Red Carpet

Monday 29 January 2018

Grammys 2018 red carpet: Black, white, red dominate and the women's power suit is back

Miley Cyrus holds a white rose as she arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lady Gaga arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kali Uchis arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Janelle Monae arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Big Sean arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Alex Campo. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Annabelle Acosta. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Jimmy Jam and guest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kesha arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Cardi B, left, and Hennessy Carolina arrive at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Zayn Malik arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
DJ Khaled arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Alex Pall, left, and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers arrive at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jenny McCarthy arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Anna Kendrick arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Bebe Rexha arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lil Uzi Vert arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Sam Smith arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kelly Clarkson arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rick Ross arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Pink arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Katie Holmes arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ashanti arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Emmylou Harris arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lana Del Rey arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Karen Fairchild. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ne-Yo arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
James Corden arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Sarah Silverman arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Rihanna attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Jimi Westbrook, from left, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town arrive at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Andrew Lloyd Webber arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lily Cornell, from left, and Toni Cornell, daughters of the late Chris Cornell, and Vicky Karayiannis, Cornell's widow, arrive at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Mo Sabri. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Aishah. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Ericka Ender. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Meli'sa Morgan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jaden Smith arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rita Ora arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Cardi B arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Camila Cabello arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Kimberly Schlapman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Singer Bebe Rexha and guests. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Maren Morris. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Big Sean. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Midland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Tiffany Reid. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Giuliana Rancic. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Coco Austin arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Show – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Singer Lisa Loeb speaks on stage during the pre-telecast. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael McDonald arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Reba McEntire arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Ernest Dion Wilson and guest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tina Campbell arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Jimmy Douglass. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Hillsong Worship. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Musician Marvin Sapp. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Jazzmeia Horn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Aida Cuevas. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – The Baylor Project. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Anita Wilson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Kevin Frazier. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Television personality Nancy Odell. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Le'Andria Johnson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Ledisi. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Kim (L) and Ashley Campbell. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ledisi arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – David Bloom. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Natalie Grant. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Erin Lim. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Pianist Maria Lettberg. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Duo The Secret Sisters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Ariane Matiakh. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Musician Mura Masa (R) and guest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Liz Hernandez. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – K. Flay. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
60th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Diane Warren. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bang Showbiz

All the red carpet looks that everyone is talking about and why at the 60th Grammy Awards.

Kesha wore a suit to the Grammy Awards to feel "empowered and strong".

The 'Praying' singer attended the annual music extravaganza on Sunday for the first time since 2010  and her stylist, Samantha Burkhart, helped her select an outfit that represented how far she'd overcome in the years since then, including her lengthy legal battle with Dr. Luke, who she alleged abused her for years.

Samantha said: "This is such big moment for Kesha.

“This has been Kesha’s story for the last three years — she lives that story. So, we were very conscientious and aware to make her feel confident. I wanted her to feel beautiful, empowered and strong, as well as sophisticated and glamorous.”

The 30-year-old singer's vintage suit featured embroidered white roses - the flower worn by many attendees in solidarity for the Me Too movement - and was teamed with glittery silver boots, and she opted for the outfit because it made a "powerful statement".

Her stylist explained to People: "After going through what she’s gone through in the last couple of years, her place of empowerment as a woman is wearing a suit.

"She doesn’t have to put herself out there and be objectified in a dress. She gets to really make a powerful statement and own her place as a woman and be empowered. It’s not really statement on gender but its just a statement on her feeling comfortable and strong.

"We didn’t want to do something that just looks like it’s a great red carpet moment.

"Rather, this is about Kesha and her music, her voice and her message and we want to keep it as authentic to who she is as possible.”

The navy suit was designed by the late Nudie Cohn - who was famous for his unique embroidered creations, which he tailored for the likes of Sir Elton John and Elvis Presley - and was sourced by his granddaughter, Jamie Lee Nudie.

And not only that but the suit was worn by Nudie himself to his granddaughter's wedding.

For her emotional performance of 'Praying' - for which she was joined by 24 other women - Kesha changed into a custom white suit embroidered with colourful flowers created by Clinton Bespoke.

Samantha said: "It’s such an empowering song, and it’s such a spiritual song, so we just felt white would be nice.

"Kesha is wearing sparkle but not one else is wearing sparkle. No one is wearing over the top make-up. It’s real people singing on stage and we wanted to create a relatable sense of reality and heightened sense of beauty."

