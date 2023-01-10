Golden Globes: Everything you need to know

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Here’s all you need to know about this year’s Golden Globe awards.

How many Irish nominations are there and who are they?

With eight nominations across the board, a number of Irish actors will hit Hollywood for the 80th Golden Globes.

Nominations include:

Best Picture: The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actor in a Motion Picture: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actors in a Motion Picture: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actors in a Motion Picture: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Director for a Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Daisy Edgar Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

What time is it at (Irish time)?

The Golden Globes Red Carpet preshow is kicking off at 9.05pm on Wednesday, January 11, followed by the awards ceremony at 9.35pm.

Who's hosting?

Jerrod Carmichael, an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and filmmaker is set to host the event.

Where is it on?

Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Will it be shown on Irish television?

Yes, Irish audiences can catch it on RTÉ.

Nominations

Best Picture – Drama

Avatar

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, TAR

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Pictures

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Bas Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, TAR

Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan, Everthing Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close, (Netherlands, France, Belgium)

Decision to Leave, (South Korea)

RRR, (India)

Best Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Song – Motion Picture

Where the Crawdads Sing, Carolina, Taylor Swift

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz, Alexandre Desplat

Top Gun: Maverick, Hold My Hand, Benjamin Rice, BloodPop, Lady Gaga

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lift Me Up, Rihanna, Ludwig Goransson, Ryan Coogler, Tems

RRR, Naatu Naatu, Chandrabose, M.M. Keeravaani

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Cecil B. deMille Award

Winner: Eddie Murphy

Carol Burnett Award

Winner: Ryan Murphy