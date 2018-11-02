The PwC All Star Awards
Fermanagh footballer Che Cullen with Niamh Dolan upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Limerick hurler Declan Hannon with Louise Cantillon upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Kilkenny hurler Cillian Buckley with Niamh Dowling upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Galway footballer Shane Walsh with Heather Cooney upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Tyrone footballer Padraig Hampsey with Olivia Quinn upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Dublin footballer Brian Howard with Emer Nolan upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Dublin footballer James McCarthy with Clodagh O'Mahony upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Dublin hurler Chris Crummey with Rebecca Carolan upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Tyrone footballer Tiernan McCann with Michelle Kelly upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Carlow footballer Paul Broderick with Chloe O'Toole upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Kildare footballer Paul Cribbin with Ellen Dowling upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Gallery: GAA WAGS stun in silver on the red carpet for the All Star Awards
Not a muddy boot or gum shield was in sight as Ireland's top GAA players and their glamorous partners donned their red carpet finest for the PwC All Star Awards 2018.
Not a muddy boot or gum shield was in sight as Ireland's top GAA players and their glamorous partners donned their red carpet finest for the PwC All Star Awards 2018.
In the first award of the night, Kerry's attacking sensation David Clifford claimed the Young Footballer of the Year award ahead of Dublin's Brian Howard and Tyrone's Michael McKernan.
Limerick were the big winners as the 2018 hurling All Star team was revealed, with Sean Finn, Richie English, Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy and Dan Morrissey all picking up awards for the All-Ireland champions.
All-Ireland runners up Galway had three players included, with Joe Canning, Pauric Mannion and Daithi Burke all making the cut.
Cork also had three men in the team - Patrick Horgan, Seamus Harnedy and Darragh Fitzgibbon - while Clare contributed two in Peter Duggan and John Conlon. Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy rounded out the team.
Young treaty county hurler Kyle Hayes missed out on an All Star but made up for it as he collected the Young Hurler of the Year award.
See the full gallery below at the GAA stars and their WAGS hit the red carpet at Dublin's Convention Centre.
