Gallery: GAA WAGS stun in silver on the red carpet for the All Star Awards

Not a muddy boot or gum shield was in sight as Ireland's top GAA players and their glamorous partners donned their red carpet finest for the PwC All Star Awards 2018.

In the first award of the night, Kerry's attacking sensation David Clifford claimed the Young Footballer of the Year award ahead of Dublin's Brian Howard and Tyrone's Michael McKernan.

Kerry footballer David Clifford with Shauna O'Connor upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Limerick were the big winners as the 2018 hurling All Star team was revealed, with Sean Finn, Richie English, Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy and Dan Morrissey all picking up awards for the All-Ireland champions.

Limerick hurler Declan Hannon with Louise Cantillon upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

All-Ireland runners up Galway had three players included, with Joe Canning, Pauric Mannion and Daithi Burke all making the cut.

Cork also had three men in the team - Patrick Horgan, Seamus Harnedy and Darragh Fitzgibbon - while Clare contributed two in Peter Duggan and John Conlon. Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy rounded out the team.

Young treaty county hurler Kyle Hayes missed out on an All Star but made up for it as he collected the Young Hurler of the Year award.

Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes with Holly Cousin upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kilkenny hurler Cillian Buckley with Niamh Dowling upon arrival at the PwC All Stars 2018 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Online Editors