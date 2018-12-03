GAA stars don their gladrags at Ladies Football All Star Awards

It was a night of glamorous gúnas at the Ladies Football All Star Awards, where All-Ireland champions Dublin ran away with the most representatives.

Seven players from the team were honoured with All Stars from the 2018 team selection, an all time high. The annual awards TG4 AlL Star Awards banquqet at the Citywest Hotel saw a number of the most high profile players from around the country descend on the hotel for a night to don their gladrags in celebration.

Captain Sinéad Aherne received a seventh All Star award, and her third in a row, while sisters Ciara and Doireann O'Sullivan from Cork were both included in the seelction.

The remainder of the team is made up of players from Donegal, Galway, Kerry and Tyrone. Donegal’s Treasa Doherty earns her first All Star at right corner back, while Sinéad Burke from Galway was also named for the first time on an All Star team at left corner back.

Helen O'Rourke and Dáithí Ó Sé at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett

The 2018 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team is as follows:

1. Ciara Trant (Dublin) – 2nd award

2. Treasa Doherty (Donegal) – 1st award

3. Róisín Phelan (Cork) – 1st award

4. Sinéad Burke (Galway) – 1st award

5. Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin) – 6th award

6. Siobhán McGrath (Dublin) – 3rd award

7. Emma Spillane (Cork) – 2nd award

8. Neamh Woods (Tyrone) – 2nd award

9. Lauren Magee (Dublin) – 1st award

10. Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork) – 4th award

11. Noelle Healy (Dublin) – 4th award

12. Lyndsey Davey (Dublin) – 4th award

13. Sinéad Aherne (Dublin) – 7th award

14. Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork) – 1st award

15. Sarah Houlihan (Kerry) – 3rd award

