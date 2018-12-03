Style Red Carpet

Monday 3 December 2018

GAA stars don their gladrags at Ladies Football All Star Awards

Red carpet style at the Ladies Football All Star Awards
Red carpet style at the Ladies Football All Star Awards
Etna Flanagan, Louise O'Donnell and Clare Rooney at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Emma Spillane, Orla Finn and Doireann O'Sullivan at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Emily Barker, Marty Morrissey and Ksenia Dazsikhotska at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Deirdre Hiney, Jackie Cahill and Paula Prunty at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Clare Dowdall, Karen Togher and Lyn Savage at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Ciara Hegarty and Deirdre Foley at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Ciara Gorman, Una Cafferty and Jeannie Creegan at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Carla Rowe at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Brian McQuaid and Shauna McNutt at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Ashling Hutchings, Marie Hickey and Eimear Meaney at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Aoibhín Gannon, Leigh Mullan, Jane O'Dowd and Helen Niland at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Aine Gormley and David McDonagh at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Geraldine McGovern and Nicole McLaughlan at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Hannah Walsh and Roisin Scanlon at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Helen O'Rourke and Dáithí Ó Sé at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Jamie Treacy and Sinead McGoldrick at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Mairead, Aislinn and Caitriona Desmond at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Niamh Boyle and Niamh McKeever at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Katy Herron and Neamh Woods at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Laura McGinley and Nicole Owens at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Martha Byrne at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Martina O'Brien and Roisin Phelan at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Noelle Healy and Kevin O'Hanlon at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Nicola Ward, Tracey Leonard and Sinead Burke at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Niamh McEvoy and Dean Rock at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Paula Prunty at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Sarah Burke and Carol Coleman at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Siobhan McGrath, Lyndsey Davey and Sinead Aherne at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

It was a night of glamorous gúnas at the Ladies Football All Star Awards, where All-Ireland champions Dublin ran away with the most representatives.

Seven players from the team were honoured with All Stars from the 2018 team selection, an all time high. The annual awards TG4 AlL Star Awards banquqet at the Citywest Hotel saw a number of the most high profile players from around the country descend on the hotel for a night to don their gladrags in celebration.

Captain Sinéad Aherne received a seventh All Star award, and her third in a row, while sisters Ciara and Doireann O'Sullivan from Cork were both included in the seelction.

The remainder of the team is made up of players from Donegal, Galway, Kerry and Tyrone. Donegal’s Treasa Doherty earns her first All Star at right corner back, while Sinéad Burke from Galway was also named for the first time on an All Star team at left corner back.

Helen O'Rourke and Dáithí Ó Sé at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Helen O'Rourke and Dáithí Ó Sé at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett

The 2018 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team is as follows:

1. Ciara Trant (Dublin) – 2nd award

2. Treasa Doherty (Donegal) – 1st award

3. Róisín Phelan (Cork) – 1st award

4. Sinéad Burke (Galway) – 1st award

5. Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin) – 6th award

6. Siobhán McGrath (Dublin) – 3rd award

7. Emma Spillane (Cork) – 2nd award

8. Neamh Woods (Tyrone) – 2nd award

9. Lauren Magee (Dublin) – 1st award

10. Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork) – 4th award

11. Noelle Healy (Dublin) – 4th award

12. Lyndsey Davey (Dublin) – 4th award

13. Sinéad Aherne (Dublin) – 7th award

14. Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork) – 1st award

15. Sarah Houlihan (Kerry) – 3rd award

For all the pictures from Saturday night's celebrations, see our gallery below:

Aoibhín Gannon, Leigh Mullan, Jane O'Dowd and Helen Niland at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Aoibhín Gannon, Leigh Mullan, Jane O'Dowd and Helen Niland at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Aine Gormley and David McDonagh at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Ashling Hutchings, Marie Hickey and Eimear Meaney at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Brian McQuaid and Shauna McNutt at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Carla Rowe at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Ciara Gorman, Una Cafferty and Jeannie Creegan at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Ciara Hegarty and Deirdre Foley at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Clare Dowdall, Karen Togher and Lyn Savage at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Deirdre Hiney, Jackie Cahill and Paula Prunty at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Emily Barker, Marty Morrissey and Ksenia Dazsikhotska at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Emma Spillane, Orla Finn and Doireann O'Sullivan at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Etna Flanagan, Louise O'Donnell and Clare Rooney at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Geraldine McGovern and Nicole McLaughlan at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Hannah Walsh and Roisin Scanlon at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Helen O'Rourke and Dáithí Ó Sé at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Jamie Treacy and Sinead McGoldrick at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Katy Herron and Neamh Woods at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Laura McGinley and Nicole Owens at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Mairead, Aislinn and Caitriona Desmond at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Martha Byrne at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Martina O'Brien and Roisin Phelan at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Niamh Boyle and Niamh McKeever at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Niamh McEvoy and Dean Rock at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Nicola Ward, Tracey Leonard and Sinead Burke at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Noelle Healy and Kevin O'Hanlon at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Paula Prunty at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Sarah Burke and Carol Coleman at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Siobhan McGrath, Lyndsey Davey and Sinead Aherne at the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars at the Citywest hotel. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section