There wasn't a peak cap in sight as the stars of Peaky Blinders looked their glamorous best for the world premiere of the show's fifth season.

Charlene McKenna steals the show at Peaky Blinders world premiere in vintage Oscar de la Renta blazer dress

All the famous faces were there - with one notable exception: Cillian Murphy.

The 43-year-old Cork-born actor, who has built up a legion of loyal fans playing Tommy Shelby, had filming commitments elsewhere.

However, there was plenty of Irish star power at the event, with Charlene McKenna looking extremely chic in a green coat dress, a vintage find by Oscar de la Renta.

Charlene McKenna attends the premiere of the 5th season of "Peaky Blinders" at Birmingham Town Hall on July 18, 2019 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Also on the red carpet was Tipperary actor Daryl McCormack and Anna Calvi, who wrote the show's musical score.

Other stars enjoying the night were Helen McCrory (Polly Grey) and Sophie Rundle (Ada Shelby) who sported a fashionable trouser suit.

Fans of the popular BBC1 crime drama gathered hours before the Birmingham premiere to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

"Birmingham is the epicentre for the show," creator Steven Knight said.

"Of course, it means so much for me to come back here, year after year, and start the series with a bang."

Peaky Blinders will return to our screens next month.

The latest instalment will be set against the turmoil of the 1929 financial crash.

It is understood that the first episode of the show was screened at last night's premiere.

Herald