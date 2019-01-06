Caitriona Balfe and fiancé Tony McGill snapped at BAFTA tea party ahead of tonight's Golden Globes

Caitriona Balfe got some red carpet practice in for tonight's Golden Globes with an appearance at the BAFTA tea party red carpet on Saturday.

Caitriona Balfe got some red carpet practice in for tonight's Golden Globes with an appearance at the BAFTA tea party red carpet on Saturday.

The Monaghan actress (39) was pretty in pink florals in a Delpozo dress teamed with Roger Vivier shoes.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Spike Lee arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Rachel Brosnahan arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Dame Joan Collins arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Lana Condor arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Lily Collins arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) Actor Timothee Chalamet arrives for the BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2019. (Photo by Nick Agro / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICK AGRO/AFP/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Amy Adams attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Sydney Sweeney arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Rachel Weisz arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Olivia Colman arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Emma Stone arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, and Rachel Weisz arrive to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Melissa McCarthy arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Adam Bialow , Hilary Roberts and Timothee Chalamet attend the BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Caitriona Balfe arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Caitriona Balfe arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Claire Foy and Gemma Foy arrive to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher arrive to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Isla Fisher arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Glenn Close arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Linda Cardellini arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Rosamund Pike arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt arrive to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Emily Blunt arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Danai Gurira arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kathryn Hahn arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande arrive to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Laura Harrier arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles ) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: John David Washington arrives to the BAFTA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for BAFTA Los Angeles )

She was also photographed with her Irish music producer fiancé, Tony McGill, at the Four Seasons Hotel. They announced their engagement exactly one year ago at last year's Golden Globes and have been together for three years.

Caitriona, a former model, is in the running for the Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series - Drama gong for her role in Outlander, and will walk the red carpet again tonight ahead of the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in LA.

She is up against Elizabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Julia Roberts for Homecoming and Kerri Russell for The Americans.

Last year she lost out to Elisabeth Moss, but she is the favourite to finally walk home with the award tonight. She has been nominated four times for the role, and won an IFTA last year.

The BAFTA tea party red carpet also saw the glamorous stars of Irish produced film The Favourite turn out together.

Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, and Rachel Weisz posed together for photographs ahead of the event.

Also in attendance on the night were John David Washington, Glenn Close, Claire Foy, and more (see gallery above).

Online Editors