BAFTAs v IFTAs goodie bags: A vineyard tour in New Zealand versus a free issue of CARA magazine

After the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, shows moved to this side of the Atlantic before the Oscars next month.

The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) awards took place on Thursday night at Dublin's Mansion House, whereas Sunday night's British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs) just three nights later showed the vast divide in prestige ceremonies just a hop, skip and jump away.

In order to be nominated for the IFTAs, one must pay to enter. To be considered for best film or director, a €100 fee is required; for writer, actor or technical categories, it’s €60.