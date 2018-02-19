BAFTAs v IFTAs goodie bags: A vineyard tour in New Zealand versus a free issue of CARA magazine
The ending of another awards season is in sight.
After the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, shows moved to this side of the Atlantic before the Oscars next month.
The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) awards took place on Thursday night at Dublin's Mansion House, whereas Sunday night's British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs) just three nights later showed the vast divide in prestige ceremonies just a hop, skip and jump away.
In order to be nominated for the IFTAs, one must pay to enter. To be considered for best film or director, a €100 fee is required; for writer, actor or technical categories, it’s €60.
Like the Golden Globes, the IFTAs ceremony includes a sit-down meal, whereas the BAFTAs has an awards run-through then an official dinner at London's Grosvenor House.
But perhaps the starkest of contrasts is in the swag bags which nominees take home.
So, what's in the goodie bags?
BAFTAs
Nespresso Lattissima One, €299
A Villa Maria wine tasting experience in New Zealand, price unknown: inclusive of slights to New Zealand, accommodation and winery tour
Atelier Swarovski crystalline ink pen, €39
A bottle of Champagne Taittinger Brut Réserve NV, €300
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle L’Éclat perfume, €68
A box of Hotel Chocolat Rare and Vintage: The Curated Collection, €65
Paul Edmonds hand wash set, €40
Remy Martin bottle of cognac, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin and Bruichladdich whisky, €150
S.Pellegrino magnum of sparkling water, €30
Notecards from The Savoy hotel, €30
A special edition tote by BOTTLETOP exclusively curated for BAFTA nominees, €150 (estimated)
IFTAs
A jar of Ballymaloe Relish, €3.19
A voucher for Peter Mark
Iconic Bronze fake tan spray, €12
Green Angel Argan Body Oil, €19.95
CARA Magazine, Free on an Aer Lingus flight
Sleek –Divine Diamond Decade Eyeshadow palette, €10
Kiss Mattifying face mask, €3
Sass & Boho candle, €25
The Handmade Soap hand lotion, €14.95
Moxi Loveys Eye Catcher cleansing and correcting buds, €4.95
Ocean Bloom Oil No9, €22
Mor Handcrafted Irish Gin, €48.41
Satisfi protein bar, €2
Cocoa Brown Golden Goddess collection, €14.95
BPrepared concealer and highlight, €18
Skinceuticals gentle cleanser cream, €25 provided by The Derma Clinic
An invitation to the afterparty at Lillie’s Bordello
A piece of jewellery by Chupi, average price €120
Paperblanks notebook, €14
A discounted voucher for Davey Davey
Each table also was given a limited edition IFTA box of Maltesers to take home.
