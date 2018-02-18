BAFTAS 2018 red carpet: Saoirse Ronan and Caitriona Balfe stun in black with Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, and Jennifer Lawrence

Irish stars Saoirse Ronan and Caitriona Balfe stunned in black alongside stars including Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence on the BAFTAs red carpet.

Saoirse (23) is up for the Best Actress BAFTA for her role in Lady Bird and appeared on the red carpet among names including Angelina Jolie, Julie Walters, and Jennifer Lawerence.

Speaking to Edith Bowman on the red carpet, Saoirse, who wore black with her hair tied up, said she does not feel star stuck by the calibre of stars in attendance. "I honestly get more star stuck meeting Dermot O'Leary!" she laughed. "So many of us have been going to awards shows and events over the last five months so we've all gotten to know each other quite well. It's nice. It feels a bit more of a community."

Caitriona Balfe attending the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 18, 2018. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Bafta. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Fellow Irish star Caitriona Balfe also wore a black gown to the event, as did the vast majority of attendees. The move is in solidarity with Time’s Up – the movement launched following the sexual harassment scandal which engulfed Hollywood after an avalanche of allegations were made against film producer Harvey Weinstein. A notable exception to the sea of black was the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge who wore a full length olive green gown, but with a black belt.

Best Actress nominee Saoirse Ronan in sheer lace and sequins #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/4mafM93LNf — Topshop (@Topshop) February 18, 2018

Read more: Pregnant Kate Middleton stands out in olive green on BAFTAs red carpet as stars wear black for Time's Up Activists fighting harassment and violence against women also walked the red carpet as guests of stars of the big screen.

In a move mirroring last month’s Golden Globes initiative, actresses Tessa Thompson, Andrea Riseborough, Gemma Arterton, Gemma Chan and Naomie Harris are joined by special guests. The move comes after more than 190 female British stars penned an open letter demanding an end to harassment, abuse and impunity across all industries.

Darkest Hour star and supporting actress nominee Kristin Scott Thomas was one of the first stars to arrive as the night kicked off with a performance from Cirque du Soleil.

Angelina Jolie, dressed in black, spent time signing autographs for fans on the red carpet. The 42-year old star wore a pair of 32.908 carat diamond Graff earrings and a 16.69 carat Graff cocktail ring. Jolie's latest directorial effort, First They Killed My Father, is nominated in the film not in the English language category.

Read more: BAFTAs 2018: All the winners as they're announced The ceremony which will be held for the second year in a row at the Royal Albert Hall, this time with Joanna Lumley hosting, is televised from 9pm on BBC One.

Online Editors