Awards season is back - and Saoirse Ronan is leading the charge in sleek white gown

The peak of awards season is just around the corner, and things officially kicked off on Sunday night at the Governors Awards.

And Saoirse Ronan gave an indication of her aesthetic to come in a sleek white high neck Calvin Klein dress, which she should expect more of give her new brand ambassador role with the classic American label. Her long-time stylist Elizabeth Saltzman shared a behind the scenes picture of the Irish actress, the first of many insights into what goes into putting together an award-winning look, finishing off with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and earrings by fine jewellery designer Nikos Koulis.

Saltzman and Ronan's working relationship began working in 2015 after as a favour and Saoirse's Old Hollywood taste coupled with the London-based stylist's approach makes for the perfect red carpet fashion marriage.

"She’s the oldest, most wonderful soul that I’ve been fortunate enough to meet. I met her at 21 and she was far older than I was at 50 and wiser, smarter, and cooler," Saltzman told W magazine last year. "What wasn’t happening is that her personal style hadn’t developed. Now at 23, she has the confidence to try things. Her body has changed. Her attitude has changed. She’s all grown up."

US/Irish actress Saoirse Ronan attends the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on November 18, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

The Carlow native is already generating early Oscar buzz for a potential fourth nomination for Mary, Queen of Scots. Last night's ceremony was conferred by he Academy's Board of Governors with recipients announced each summer and highlights are incorporated into the year's Academy Awards show.

US actress Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider attend the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on November 18, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Australian actress Nicole Kidman attends the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on November 18, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

British actress Emily Blunt and US actor John Krasinski (R) attends the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on November 18, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Online Editors