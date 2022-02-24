Private fashion shows, vitamin drips and more: Seven things you will find at Dundrum’s new Brown Thomas store

Private fashion shows, vitamin drips, IV injections, sustainable beauty, the latest in male cycling lycra for MAMILs and even its own dry cleaning service.

Ireland’s newest luxury store opens its doors in Dundrum Town Centre today at 11am and after a year of planning and building, Brown Thomas 2.0 launches with the intention of reinventing retail and being “the country’s most experiential store”.

At 62,000sq feet, the new €10m store located on the ground and lower ground floors of the former House of Fraser store certainly ticks the three R’s of retail in 2022, namely rental, resale and repair.

Crystal dress anyone?

The fact that Brown Thomas will be renting women’s clothes as well as selling them will take some customers by surprise. Naming the service Rent It!, this offer is available across women’s dresses, separates and handbags for periods of four, eight or 12 days. Prices start at €45 and after that it can spiral up to four figures depending how luxury you want to go, and for how long.

A Balmain couture crystal embellished dress which originally had a RRP of €7,990 can be rented for €599 for four days but if you happen to be going on holidays and want it for 12 days well then your bill will be an eye watering €1,198 while eight days will cost you €799. And if you are more of a jumpsuit kinda gal, they have a similar version (RRP €5,810) and a four day rental will cost €434.

Fans of Irish designer Sorcha O’Raghallaigh who has dressed everyone from Beyonce to Lady Gaga, Madonna to Kate Moss can elevate their looks with one of her feathered handbags with crystal handles. These bags have a recommended retail price of €400 and the rental rates on swing tags on the mannequins in new store show four days will cost €60 while a 12 day rental with be double that.

The selection of the rental pieces from new and previous seasons is being driven by the BTs own team as opposed to an outsourced business and the array of designer labels include Roksanda, Oscar de la Renta, Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana, Rotate and also Rachel Gilbert whose black and white bow detail dresses are bound to be a hit. No word of male rentals just yet. Sorry boys!

The Apartment

Billed as a first of its kind in customer experience, ‘The Apartment’ is themed as an apartment living area, a “designated sanctuary space removed from the main shopping area that creates a relaxed environment to combine socialising and shopping.” The description makes it sound like it has the makings for an ideal girls’ day out. It can accommodate up to ten visitors. The idea here is that it can be reserved during shopping hours and customers can book private fashion shows, personal shopping services, beauty services, master-classes and brand presentations.

A whole beauty planet

A large 12,000sq ft footprint on the ground floor makes this the largest beauty hall in any BTs store in the country. It’s not surprising really when you consider how beauty attracted a major slice of the usual fashion spend during the pandemic and coming out of lockdown, feeling and looking good has gone right to the top of lots of people’s agendas.

Shoppers needing a Springtime boost can visit the beauty lounge area where there is a ‘Get A Drip’ service offering vitamin drips, IV injections, booster shots and instant vitamin C and D testing.

Step inside the beauty hall door and you will find the biggest Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics counter in Europe with 12 chairs for staff to do consultations, a nod to the flamed-haired millionaire make-up entrepreneur whose family come from Co Kilkenny.

There are 19 brands launching exclusively and a Planet Beauty area located in the centre is home to a curated edit of 60 sustainable, cutting edge brands with plant-based products to align with vegan values. These sit alongside the usual offer of manicures, pedicures, brow and lashes and there are two rooms for private beauty treatments and make-up consultations..

Wearables to one-wheelers

If heading back to the office has you wound up, visitors to the lower ground floor arriving in from the carpark are greeted by a wall of all the new tech scooter devices to get to the office minus the car. They include the new unagi brand range of scooters spearheaded by Iggy Pop.

The lower ground floor is home to the tech department where Brown Thomas intend to showcase brand new innovative products from the world’s leading tech brands such as Apple, Bang & Olufsen, Sonos, Samsung, Sony, Fitbit, Bose and Dyson. Yesterday there were waiting on a brand new Samsung projector to arrive. The area sits beside techno gym products which, in turn, sits are beside fitness brands like lululemon and activewear specialist brands Arc’teryx, Satisfy Running, Café Du Cycliste and Vuori. The menswear offer includes Moncler, Stone Island, Paul Island, Eleventy, BOSS and the North Face and they have an eye on grooming too, everything from alluring fragrances to sonic toothbrushes.

Conscious consumerism

Don’t even think about chucking out those old white trainers gone grubby. This is the generation of giving love to all your old pieces and a whole section in the lower ground floor of the new store has been assigned to people looking for a ‘circular fix’ to extend the life of designer and investment pieces..

A concierge desk has been set up beside the carpark door so you can nip in with trainers and handbags requiring some restoration and TLC. You can also bring in shoes needing repair, drop off dry cleaning and if you want to do some spring cleaning in earnest, you can bring in pre-loved handbags you have tired of and following consultation, they can be exchanged for a BTs store card. Empty foundation bottles, and other beauty packaging cluttering up your bathroom can be brought back and put in bins to be recycled and customers receive loyalty points for each deposit made.

Artist in residence

The store’s Edition Café run by the sisters Domini and Peaches Kemp will have monthly events for the BTs community of customers, kicking off with fermentation classes and talks on gut health with The Cultured Club’s Dearbhla Reynolds. And sleep expert, Lucy Wolfe is set to host a workshop on promoting better sleeping habits for babies. The store worked with a cohort of Irish artists and commissioned original artwork from Co Galway artist, Ciara O’Neill who is their first artist in residence and will be hosting her own in-store exhibition..

Labels

The layout and visual merchandising in the store will surprise customers familiar with the old House of Fraser store which opened in March 2005.

Those back walls behind which there was storage and offices have been removed and replaced with giant windows and these light up the display of 24 brands in the shoe department and the café which has outside seating opportunities. The womenswear brands include Balmain, Loewe, Dries Van Noten, Givenchy, Alaia, Issey Miyake, Jill Sander, Victoria Beckham, Moncler and Stella McCartney. Contemporary brands include Isabel Marant, Alessandra Rich, Jacquemus, Acne and the hugely popular Zimmerman.

There is a a ‘smart shopper’ for sunglasses which allows the customer to browse a range of product not available in store. They will be able to browse, virtually try on the sunglasses and then personalise and customise whether it’s on the arm, the lens or frames

