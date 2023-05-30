Prince’s Trust says ‘no longer appropriate’ to work with Phillip Schofield as he’s dropped as charity’s ambassador

The Prince's Trust has dropped Phillip Schofield as an ambassador after his admission of an affair with a young male colleague.

The charity, founded in the UK by King Charles, said it was "no longer appropriate" for it to work with the presenter, who left This Morning last week after two decades as host.

A Prince's Trust spokesperson said: "In light of Phillip's recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together."

It comes after any mention of his ambassadorship was removed from the presenter’s own website as well as from The Prince’s Trust website.

Previously, the 61-year-old’s “about” page on his website had detailed his work for the organisation, which was founded by King Charles in 1976 to help young disadvantaged people in the UK.

Eamonn Holmes accuses former colleague Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’

The page read: “Outside of work, Phillip is an ambassador for the charity The Prince’s Trust, dedicating time to further the work of supporting vulnerable young people in the UK.”

Since it was founded by the monarch in 1976, the Prince’s Trust has helped more than one million young people by providing them with business grants, education and training.

However, Schofield has been dropped after admitting last Friday to lying to ITV, his agent and his family about the “unwise” on-off affair with a man reportedly 30 years his junior, who was a teenager when they first met.

Ten days ago he stepped down from presenting This Morning after two decades, saying that the show had “become the story” and he wanted to “protect the show that I love”.

His departure followed a bruising period for Schofield, which included his brother Timothy being jailed for 12 years a few weeks ago for child sex offences.

On Saturday, ITV admitted it has investigated the allegations of Schofield’s affair “several times” from early 2020, but said it didn’t find any evidence.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU,” a spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Schofield has also been dropped by his talent agency and has been branded “delusional” and a “liar” by his former colleague Eamonn Holmes.