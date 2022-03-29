Popstar Soulé will judge sustainable style at Junk Kouture final with Roz Purcell and Louis Walsh

Roz Purcell and one of the finalists of the Dublin Junk Kouture final 2022.

Popstar Soulé will be joining Roz Purcell, Louis Walsh and Stephen McLaughlin to judge the sustainable style at the Junk Kouture final.

The final, which takes place on May 5 in Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, will see 60 outfits made from 100pc recycled materials be modeled on stage.

All outfits are designed and created by students aged 13-18 around Ireland and the top 10 will go through to the first-ever Junk Kouture World final that will take place in 2022.

It has not yet been announced where the world final will take place, and the top 10 outfits from the Dublin show will compete against students from London, Paris, Milan, New York and Abu Dhabi.

Soulé, who will also perform on the night of the final, joins influencer and fashion-upcycling enthusiast Roz Purcell, fashion designer Stephen McLaughlin and Louis Walsh to search for the top 10 designs.

Speaking about joining the competition, the singer said: “I am so excited to join the Junk Kouture judging panel for the Dublin City Final 2022!

"As a singer, I know that both your performance and fashion choices play a big role in helping you to be memorable on stage.

"I will be on the hunt for young designers who give 110% to their performance and channel their inner Lady Gaga, who has made so many fashion statements throughout her singing and acting career!

"Watching the regional finals last week, I could see the standard is incredibly high in this year’s competition with loads of fantastic designs so if you want to stand out, a big performance in the Bord Gáis on May 5 will definitely grab my attention!”

Long-standing Junk Kouture judge Tracey Fahy and Programme Director for Fashion Design at Griffith College Jane Leavey will also return as technical judges.

Tickets go on sale for the Dublin City final at 9am on April 1 on Ticketmaster and from Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Box Office.