'People with self-esteem will still want to wear make-up' - Paul Costelloe

But one man who doesn't think we will be greeted by too many bare-faced air-hostesses is fashion designer Paul Costelloe.

"I think most people, if they have any self-esteem, will be wearing make-up. It's a normal female factor," he said.

Although he said some women "maybe have a skin infection and they find it difficult and that's very understandable", he says ultimately "it is the moment of women power and it is their choice but… I think the female world is very sharp and very aware so I wouldn't be too concerned".

He said: "I think if you take pride in yourself and you want to look your very best, if you have got any imperfections, make-up is a wonderful way of covering that."

Asked why he believes most women will choose to wear make-up rather than not he said: "I just think it's part of life and it's part of socialising with the public."

However, Mr Costelloe is slightly more concerned by the news that air hostesses now have the option to wear trousers instead of the traditional skirt. He says the "casual Irish style" is "risky but it may work".

"They do have a very good designer on board, Louise Kennedy, a very, very good designer, but I think the real risky thing is that the uniform is going to be allowed to be interpreted by staff in any way they wish and the risky part is that it can get lost in interpretation," he said.

"I think it can work if the quality is very good, no matter what way they interpret it, that crisis can be avoided and I am sure it will be very good."

Following the golden age of commercial aviation in the 1950s and 1960s, when stewardesses were seen as the glamour girls of travel and served full meals on real china to passengers enjoying ample leg room, Mr Costelloe says the reality is the days of air travel glamour are gone.

"The glamour days are over," he says.

"I travel nearly every week, so I am well aware of that fact. The girls have to work very hard and they work long, long hours, and travel on airlines has changed so I can understand.

"I wouldn't worry too much. So long as they look well when they are travelling to New York for St Patrick's Day and giving the shamrock to the mayor of New York."

He added, "Flying hasn't been glamorous for the last 10 years at least maybe more, maybe 12. Particularly on short haul.

"The turn around is so short that it's just a shuttle service.

"We don't expect glamour. We just want to sit down read a paper and land on time. I am such a regular traveller and I just want to get from A to B."

Aer Lingus, will introduce its new uniforms, including their trouser option, in November.

