Penneys fans won’t have to wait too long to grab some pyjamas ‘and a few bits’ because the retailer will be offering appointment slots before its full reopening.

Yesterday the Government announced a return to click-and-collect and appointment-based before a full reopening of non-essential retail on May 17.

After successfully implementing a shopping by appointment service in stores across Europe, Penneys will be launching the service in every store across the country.

However, opening times and when people can book in are yet to be confirmed and will be announced next week.

"Following the government’s announcement on retail reopening, Penneys announces it will offer shopping by appointment as a temporary measure in all of its Irish stores in the week prior to full reopening,” a spokesperson for the retailer said.

"The whole Penneys’ team is delighted to begin preparations to welcome customers back to our stores.

“We welcome the government’s decision to introduce shopping by appointment as a first step having already launched this service successfully in some of our European markets.

“We will be offering shopping by appointment in every Irish store ahead of our full reopening on May 17 and have begun working through the logistics, starting with bringing our amazing store teams back to work.

“We will confirm timing and full details for this week.”



