Paul Mescal celebrates Olivier Award win with humble McDonald's meal

The Normal People star scooped up the Best Actor gong for his performance in the new production of A Streetcar Named Desire in London.

Paul Mescal brought his Olivier Award to McDonald's after the ceremony last night. Photo: Nell Mescal/Instagram

The Normal People star scooped up the Best Actor gong for his performance as Stanley Kowalski in the new production of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire in London.

Mescal's co-star Anjana Vasan also went home with an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, while the show was honoured with the Best Revival award.

After the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, Paul marked the occasion by heading to McDonald’s with his friends and family.

His younger sister Nell, a musician, shared some snaps from their humble afterparty on Instagram, which included a snap of Paul clutching his award in front of a Happy Meal stand, while another showed him with his hands full of delicious fast food and his statuette.

A humourous third photo involved the Olivier Award being posed so that it looked like it was taking a drink from a McDonald’s cup as the Mescals toasted to Paul’s success.

Paul celebrated with his A Streetcar Named Desire cast mates after the Olivier Awards ceremony

The Maynooth native, who was nominated for an Oscar this year after starring in indie flick Aftersun, also posted a series of pictures on his own Instagram account, which he uses mostly to show off his photography skills.

Standing in front of a sign pointing theatregoers towards the Almeida Theatre, where A Streetcar Named Desire is taking place, Paul and his castmates grinned for the camera as he carried his co-star Patsy Ferran bridal style through the streets.

During his acceptance speech on Sunday evening, Paul said he felt “incredibly privileged” to have worked with so many “immensely talented” people on the production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

He also thanked his parents, “who never said no” as he paid tribute to his mother Dearbhla, who is receiving treatment for cancer, topping off his speech by concluding: “I hope you get better.”