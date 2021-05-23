Notions and necessity: From a fitness balance board to sun protection with vitamin C

Supermodel and activist Liya Kebede’s brand lemlem has just launched a collaboration with H&M of beachwear, swimwear, jewellery and accessories, using the kind of handwoven materials often found in her own line. LH Long shirt, €27.99; crop top, €14.99; linen trousers, €27.99; crop top, €14.99; skirt, €19.99, all lemlem x H&M, available in selected stores and on hm.com

Necessity

Beach time

Notion

Pretty in pig

Dublin-born, London-based jeweller Sam Hamilton has just released the fifth collection of her fine-jewellery line first launched in 2017. SAM HAM the ‘Honourable Pig’ collection is made of 9-carat gold. The collection includes a pendant, signet ring (pictured) and our favourite — pig-tail hoop earrings. LH

Nine-carat yellow-gold Big Piggy Signet Ring, SAM HAM, £2,350, see samhamdesign.com. Note: Items from the UK may incur extra charges

Necessity

Natty in Naya

The signature relaxed silhouette of Irish brand Naya feels like the perfect thing to adopt as we segue from pyjamas/loungewear, back to some semblance of real-life clothes. LH

Shirt, €118; trousers, €120, both Naya. See ninasboutique.ie; choiceboutique.com; mcelhinneys.com

Notion

Divine Didion

Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion is a new collection of 12 essays, mostly from the earlier part of her career. They cover a Gamblers Anonymous meeting; a visit to Randolph Hearst’s castle, and pieces

on Nancy Reagan, Martha Stewart, and Ernest Hemingway. LH

‘Let Me tell You What I Mean’ by Joan Didion, €18.20, 4th Estate

Necessity

Potted delights

Online lifestyle and homewares store Mimi+Martha has expanded its stable of Irish makers. They now sell honey-based products from Brookfield Farm, Oxmantown Skincare and Roza, a family-run natural skincare brand. They also have these cute plant bags from Dublin brand Cleoplantra, which make supermarket potted herbs look much better on your windowsill. SC

Cleoplantra plant bag, €8.99, see mimiandmartha.com

Notion

Life balance

If you’re sticking with the home gym for the foreseeable, then make room in your kit for this bit. The Hit Fitness Balance Board has no bells and whistles but can be used to stand on for improved steadiness and core, or you can use it to ramp up the intensity of your squats, planks and press-ups. A true multi-tasker that also takes up minimal space, which, as we’ve all discovered, is key. SC

Hit Fitness Balance Board, €24.50, see mcsport.ie

Necessity

Wake-up wonder

Sun damage is more ageing than any lines or wrinkles, and you can boost the efficacy of your sun protection by layering a vitamin C product under it. The This Works Morning Expert range has vitamin C at its heart, and features exfoliating pads, a mask and an eye cream. There’s also this serum, with 2pc hyaluronic acid to give tired skin a refreshing drink and slow-release vitamin C. SC

This Works Morning Expert Hyaluronic Serum, €45, Arnotts; Brown Thomas; selected pharmacies, or see cloud10beauty.com

Notion

Reclaim the Kingdom

Is reintroducing ourselves to the Kingdom a notion or a necessity? Maybe the Brennan brothers, John and Francis, have both covered this year, as the Park Kenmare reopens with a revamp that adds a modern openness without compromising its cosy grandeur. Additions include a revamped drawing room, pictured left, to enjoy afternoon tea in, and Champagne and cocktail bars. Meanwhile, across the road from the Park, they have acquired the Lansdowne Kenmare, which will open in early July, with an outdoor terrace, wine bar, cafe and informal dining. SC

See parkkenmare.com