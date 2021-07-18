Notions & Necessities… summer knits and canned wine

Irish clothes brand Grown has just launched its latest menswear collection, For Nature. The company, founded in 2014, uses ethical practices in creating its garments. For every garment in this collection, a tree is planted.

Necessity: All Grown up

Items are handprinted in Ireland using eco-friendly dyes, and are made from 100pc organic cotton. LH

‘Raglan’ unisex hoodie, €80, see grown.ie

Notion: Ready to push

Founded in 2017 by Lesley Gilchrist and Claire Charlton, a midwife and a mother, respectively, My Expert Midwife has some great products for helping women with cracked nipples, stretch marks and preparation for labour, and now they’ve launched a Labour Duo to pack in the hospital bag.

Comprising a rollerball and a spritz, both products contain geranium, frankincense and orange essential oils, to calm and centre the user.

Our health warning is to only spritz a person in labour with their express permission. SC

My Expert Midwife Labour Duo, €28, myexpertmidwife.ie

Necessity: Cider house rules

There is a pleasing and not-too sweet scent of cider from this new shampoo in the OGX family, though it won’t make your hair smell like Bulmers.

Apple cider vinegar is an excellent solution for ridding your hair of oil or product residue without stripping it, and yet leaving it shiny.

Sulphate-free, this shampoo is a gentle way to banish dull locks. SC

OGX Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo, €9.89, pharmacies nationwide

Notion: Callan hits the road

Oliver Callan is taking his show, Callan’s Kicks, on tour for the first time in seven years, with nationwide dates in April

and May 2022.

The event will feature all fans’ favourite characters, including the co-Teeshes, President Higgins, Dermot Bannon, Mary Lou, and Enda Kenny. LH

For more information, see aikenpromotions.com

Necessity: Queen of crime

Long-time Andrea Mara readers first discovered her brilliant writing about work and family life on officemum.ie, her

hugely popular blog, but in recent years she has become one of Ireland’s best crime novelists.

Her latest thriller, All Her Fault, is published this month, and is her most captivating yet; the ideal summer read. LH

‘All her Fault’ by Andrea Mara, published by Transworld, out now

Notion: One is enough

If lockdown one saw us welcoming wine o’clock daily, many us of reined in the drinking for the subsequent lockdowns and into the outdoor summer.

In keeping with that newfound conscious moderation, WineLab has just the thing for you.

It’s exclusively stocking the Canned Wine Company’s red, white and rosé 250ml cans, making them the perfect tipple for those who want a quality glass of wine but not a whole bottle. SC

Canned Wine Company, €25 for 4 cans, see winelab.ie

Necessity: Summer knits

Sisters Ruth and Jane Flanagan have just launched their knitwear label, Style Ignite Studio.

The Louth sisters’ line includes organic-cotton tops and cardigans, priced from €49-€120. LH

‘Daisy’ cardigan set,€79; ‘Lola’ top, €69, see styleignitestudio.com

Notion: Pucker up

Cutting-edge, cult skincare brand Dr Brandt, best loved for offering powerful-ingredient at-home alternatives to salon tweakments, has arrived in Ireland and is coming to a chemist near you.

If you fancy the effect of fuller lips but can’t face an actual plumping procedure, give the good doctor’s lip-plumping duo a go.

From the self-explanatory Needles No More line, you use a tingling ‘plumping primer’ in the morning for an instantly improved pout, and a ‘conditioner’ by night, to soften lines and improve skin texture. SC

Dr Brandt Needles No More 3-D Lip Plumpfix, €33, selected pharmacies nationwide