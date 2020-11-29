Notions and necessities: Juices cleanses, Advent calendars and more

| 8.5°C Dublin
Necessity: Simply sustainable
The Sustainable Christmas Co has opened in Dublin' Terenure. A collaboration between two existing shops, lifestyle store reuzi.ie and grocery The Good Neighbour, it will stock sustainable gifts for all ages, and food for a zero-waste Christmas dinner. LH
The Sustainable Christmas Co, 97 Terenure Road East, D6
Notion: Light Up
Irish artist Lisa Woods, aka The Abstract Blonde, is raising funds for LauraLynn Children's Hospice with the Light Up collection - specially created pieces and one-off commissions. LH
Unframed, €150; framed, €200; €50 of each sale goes to the charity, see theabstractblonde.com
Necessity: Camera ready
Kilkenny-based designer Nicki Hoyne's camera bags, made using ethically sourced materials, are the perfect size for containing our current new-normal essentials: phone, purse, hand sanitiser, mask. LH
Right: Polka-dot camera bag, €225; camera bag, €215, see nickihoyne.com
Notion: Second skin
Slugs & Snails, which designs unisex organic tights in the west of Ireland, recently launched its children's 100pc waffle cotton sets - leggings and tops that work as pyjamas or a cosy second layer for the height of winter. The sets come in all the shades of the rainbow. Flat seams and printed labels enhance sensory friendliness. LH Waffle cotton sets, €25, Slugs & Snails, slugsandsnails.ie
Necessity: Treasure chest
In other years, a beauty advent calendar would have been considered a notion. This year, as we've spent most of it counting positive cases and days under lockdown, we reckon an enjoyable countdown is a must. So, from the slew of beauty advent calendars, we point you towards the Charlotte Tilbury 'chest', with 12 drawers of little beauty bits to be opened every second day. SC
Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures, €185, Arnotts; Brown Thomas
Notion: Cherry baby
Think Bakewell tart and cherry lipgloss, but all grown-up and a bit sexy. I know, who knew a Bakewell tart could be sexy? But if anyone can pull that off, it's Tom Ford. All encased in candy-apple-red packaging, there's definitely a Christmas vibe to his Lost Cherry line, which includes a full-size scent, a candle and this seasonally shiny 10ml travel-size scent option. SC
Tom Ford Lost Cherry Atomiser, €64, Brown Thomas
Necessity: Jumping juices
Even if we get to party next month, it might be an idea to hang on to any healthy habits acquired in lockdown. Balance out all those restaurant bookings you've made with deliveries from Jump Juice. Cleanse kits, smoothies or cold-pressed juices to your door; they'll keep in the fridge for up to 45 days. SC
Six-bottle cases from €17.50, see jumpjuicedirect.ie
Notion: Vegan steps
Superga, the Italian trainer loved by a certain kind of celeb, is not jumping on the vegan bandwagon. Its canvas Classic Cotu is sealed with latex glue, so its vegan cred was ahead of the posse. That said, it's only now that the brand is pushing the message. We like this mossy take on the Classic Cotu, with its dark rubber sole. And guilt-free soul. SC
Superga Classic Cotu in Sherwood Gum, £55, see superga.co.uk
Sunday Indo Life Magazine