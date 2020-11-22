Notions and necessities: From coffees to rainbows, the buys that will put a pep in your step this week

The seasonal twists from Nespresso have arrived and, for some, it's the time to stockpile your favourite variations like a squirrel. In keeping with the squirrel spirit, this year there is a nuttiness to the flavours, though the theme is ostensibly Italian. Think almond amaretti, pecan biscotti and hazelnut torte. Hoard them now for Christmas and beyond. SC

Nespresso limited-edition capsules, from 55c, Nespresso boutiques or see nespresso.com

Precious pod Even if masks, athleisure and duvet-weight coats are your ongoing socialising uniform, you'll want your hair to look good. The third and latest incarnation of the super-styling SteamPod is a collaboration with the House of Karl Lagerfeld, and is "the little black dress" of hair tools. All matte black, utterly chic and, with the added steam, promises to be kinder to hair than other heat-stylers. SC

Expand Close Karl Lagerfield / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Karl Lagerfield

Karl Lagerfeld x SteamPod, €270, selected L'Oreal Professionel salons nationwide

Necessity: Golden slumber

Expand Close Pillow spray / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pillow spray

Sleep has preoccupied us almost as much as sickness this year. How to get to sleep, but also how to stay asleep. This Works pillow spray is a long-standing bestseller, with lavender, patchouli and vetiver combining to a fresh but soothing scent. This Deep Sleep+ option is more intense than the others in the range, and promises to help you to slumber for two hours longer. SC

This Works Deep Sleep+ Pillow Spray, €34, Boots, or see arnotts.ie

Notion: Souper serum

Expand Close Serum / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Serum

According to the lovely people at La Mer - they of the skincare with the trademarked Miracle Broth - chronic irritation could be the root cause of premature ageing. We all know what irritation has done to us of late, so we can see their point. This winter, La Mer has relaunched its much-loved

The Concentrate, now with added Lime Tea Concentrate, which promises to boost protection against pollution and environmental evil-doers. SC

La Mer The Concentrate, €167.23, see brownthomas.com

Necessity: Sister, sister

Irish label FéRí's latest collection, called With My Sisters, was designed during lockdown. As such, it was inspired by the importance of family relationships. It includes all the pieces we're coming to love as FéRí staples: jumpsuits, floral midi dresses, and dungarees. LH

Right: 'Lizzie' dress, €259; Laura jumpsuit, €239, both FéRí, see feri.ie

Notion: Lounging life

Expand Close Minibow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minibow

Loungewear is not just for adults. Irish label Mimi & Bowe was created by designer Olwen McAuliffe, and inspired by her two daughters. Using all organic cotton, the line includes babygrows, and pyjama sets for children from two to seven years of age, including the new Christmas red, above. LH

See mimiandbowe.ie

Notion: In the hood

Expand Close Doireann / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Doireann

The newest addition to Kerry-based line Begley & Bowie is an Oscar Wilde line of hoodies. Made from 85pc organic cotton and 15pc polyester - which is made from recycled plastic - the hoodies come in a range of colours. LH

Hoodies, €90, see begleyandbowie.com

Notion: Layer up

Expand Close Landskein / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Landskein

Irish label The Landskein mixes modern tailored silhouettes with heritage Irish fabrics. The label launched last year after showing at Brown Thomas CREATE. LH Boyfriend blazer in 100pc lambswool Donegal tweed, €645, The Landskein, Havana Boutique, 2 Anglesea House, Donnybrook, D4, tel: (01) 260-2707

Sunday Indo Living