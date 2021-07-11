Notions & Necessities

Dining out

The Food and Wine Emporium in Waterford opened recently on the Dunmore Road. The bistro-style cafe, run by Tony McMahon, founder of Bellissimo, offers a brunch and afternoon menu during the day, and a smorgasbord menu of sharing boards from 5pm. LH

For more details and opening hours, see @emporiumwaterford on Instagram

Butter up

Tipperary sisters Evie and Eliza Ward have added to their NutShed range of peanut butters with three new twists.

There’s a Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, a Very Crunchy Peanut Butter — which is what is says it is — while the Harissa Chilli Peanut Butter can be used to elevate noodles, satays and rice dishes.

Or, as the sisters recommend, all their peanut butters can be simply eaten from the jar with a spoon. SC

NutShed Peanut Butter, from €5.60 each, Dunnes Stores; selected stockists nationwide, or see nutshed.ie

Basket case

For a picnic basket that stands out from the rest, see Søstrene Grene’s offering from their summer range that speaks of Scandi beach shack. We’re talking hygge meets The Hamptons.

This is a basket-bag hybrid, satisfyingly structured but not too stiff or Famous Five-y. In three colourways. SC

€10.98, Søstrene Grene shops nationwide

Oíche mhaith

Oíche Apothecary is the new Irish range of ethical skincare created by sisters Lorna Stewart and Aisling Boyle.

Inspired by the kind of regeneration our skin undergoes while we sleep, the range of sheet masks is made from products sourced in the Dublin hills, including 100pc organic Irish peat. LH

Irish-made sheet masks, from €12, see oiche.ie

Buy Irish

Dublin clothing brand Fresh Cuts originated in Cow’s Lane market. As well as its own line of basics, the store also stocks other Irish and European sustainable brands, covering men, women and kids.

Having moved premises a number of times, its just opened a new store on Dublin’s prettiest pedestrian street, Castle Market. LH

See freshcutsclothing.com

Lay of the land

The Dublin Book Festival is currently hosting Departures, a three-part limited digital series of films featuring conversation and music set in three of Ireland’s most beautiful locations.

Each film includes an author, musician, and poet, including Mike McCormack, Billy O’Callaghan, Michael Fewer, Alice Taylor, Jane Clarke, and Alice Kinsella, with music from Cormac MacDiarmada, Ruth Clinton, Anna Mieke (pictured above), Jack O’Rourke and cellist Aisling Fitzpatrick. Presented by Manchán Magan, the series — the first episode of which launched last week — aims to celebrate the importance of surroundings to contemporary artists. LH

See dublinbookestival.com to book tickets

Scent to soothe

Iconic is not a description to idly bandy about, but when it comes to facial oils, Trilogy’s organic rosehip oil is just that. Now, they’ve managed to improve on it, by adding scented botanicals that soothe the senses.

Inhale lavender, frankincense and geranium for a feelgood experience that goes further than skincare. SC

Trilogy Aromatic Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, €36.95, selected health stores and pharmacies, or see cloud10beauty.com

Paw patrol

If you’ve had your fill of pandemic pups and their owners boring you, then look away now. However, if your summer 2021 wedding won’t be complete without a cute canine component, then look no further.

Petmania shops and pet-grooming salons have launched a range of “bridal wearables” for your pooch, as well as a pre-wedding pamper package that includes a blueberry facial and a ‘pawdicure’. Pet grinches: you were warned to avert your eyes. SC

Wedding flower and bow tie, both €24.99 (dogs not included), see petmania.ie for locations nationwide