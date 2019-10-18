SOME of the country's most influential women came together to celebrate a new book about the life-changing experiences of well known female personalities.

New leaf: Irish women on the day that changed their lives

Independent.ie Executive Editor (Style) Caitlin McBride's new book 'The Day That Changed My Life' chronicles 31 Irish women's pivotal moments.

Women featured include chair of the Women's Council of Ireland, Ellen O'Malley Dunlop, actor Amy Huberman, writer Tara Flynn and Rose of Tralee winner Kirsten Mate Maher.

Caitlín with her niece Olivia Donker (14 Months) and her sister Maura McBride.

Ms McBride said the women who took part had widely differing backgrounds.

"I wanted to find 31 really impressive women from all walks of life with wonderful stories," she said.

“We live in a world where the loudest voices are often heard, even if they don’t have a lot to say,” she said.

“This is why I wanted to find some really impressive women from all walks of life with wonderful stories that contributed to Irish society in one way or another.

Caitlín and Caroline Downey.

“We are also in an exciting moment in time where women’s voices are being heard and valued in a whole new way.

“The people I chose were very inspirational to me on a personal level too, which is why I’m so grateful for their contribution.”

Author Emma Donoghue also contributed to Caitlin’s book, reflecting on the birth of her first child – an event she thought highly improbable growing up as a gay woman in the 1980s.

Caitlín and Ellen O'Malley Dunlop Chair of Women's Council of Ireland.

Also included in the collection are radio news reader Georgie Crawford, who tells of her breast cancer diagnosis.

TV host and fashion designer Sonya Lennon also speaks about how her first presenting gig, hosting on RTE’s Off the Rails, transformed her outlook on life.

The launch of the book was held last night at the Museum of Literature Ireland and attracted personalities from media, politics and entertainment.

